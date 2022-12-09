Loki star teases season 2 will be bolder and more surreal than the first

Loki season 2 isn’t coming to Disney Plus until next summer, but there’s already plenty of buzz about it online. Marvel shared a teaser trailer for season 2 at D23 Expo, and we should see it soon. Moreover, the purported plot for Loki 2 might have leaked, giving us the broad strokes of the next massive multiverse story featuring the God of Mischief.

But that’s all rumor and speculation that we can’t verify. What seems to be clear is that Loki 2 will further up the ante compared to what happened in the first season. And one of the show’s stars is already teasing what’s to come in the second season. Before we continue, you should know that Loki season 2 spoilers await below.

Loki season 2 plot leak

Seeing plot leaks for a new MCU title so early is typical behavior for Marvel’s universe. Many stories leaked in full well ahead of their theatrical or Disney Plus debut. With such a massive universe of movies and TV shows, keeping secrets seems almost impossible for Marvel.

That’s why the Loki season 2 plot spoilers from a few days ago aren’t surprising for Marvel fans who love spoilers. If the leak is accurate, then the overall point of Loki 2 will be to stop a different villain from messing with the multiverse. That’s not the evil version of Kang (Jonathan Majors) that Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), and Mobius (Owen Wilson) will have to face.

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in Marvel’s new Loki TV series. Image source: Marvel Studios

Instead, the show will reportedly introduce an older version of Sylvie, with Kate Dickie playing the surprise antagonist. This evil version of Sylvie will use rogue TVA agents to delete realities that resulted after she killed He Who Remains in season 1.

According to the same plot leak, Kang will also be a part of the story but not the main problem for Loki & Co. Thankfully, the Loki 2 spoilers aren’t that detailed, so we don’t have a play-by-play description of season 2. If the plot leak is even accurate.

What is Ravonna Rensleyer up to?

I mentioned the Loki 2 plot leak before because it doesn’t mention an essential character who had disappeared mysteriously at the end of season 1. That’s Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Matha-Raw), a TVA leader who is still devoted to the agency’s purposes, keeping the timeline intact, even though she knows the TVA employees are purposely being lied to.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Ravonna works directly with Kang or with the purported Sylvie variant that’s coming to undo her mistakes.

But Matha-Raw talked about her role in Loki 2 to ET Online, teasing the upcoming spectacular events.

Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) in Marvel Studios’ Loki. Image source: Marvel Studios

According to Matha-Raw, Loki season 2 will be “bolder and more surreal” than the first:

It’s been amazing to shoot the second season of Loki. [Fans of the series] are gonna be in for a real treat because the show is bolder and more surreal. And in many ways, goes to some bigger, bolder places than season 1, which is really exciting.

The actress made sure not to reveal any specifics. But she did tease that Ravonna will be “a powerful presence” in season 2. Matha-Raw also said that “selfishly, Renslayer makes it out of the TVA, which I’m really excited about.”

We have no idea what that means yet, and whether the TVA will continue to exist after Loki 2. But plot spoilers from Deadpool 3 say that Mobius (Owen Wilson) will play a major role in the movie, implying the TVA will continue to be active.

One thing to note is that the TVA operates out of time, therefore outside of the regular MCU chronology.