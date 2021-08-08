‘Loki’ star reveals season 2’s focus after that shocking cliffhanger

Loki is the best MCU TV show so far, easily topping WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. That’s not just because Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is one of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As fun as the redemption story of a different God of Mischief variant is, it’s even more exciting to discover the multiverse. That’s what Loki unleashed. The show’s finale freed the Sacred Timeline after revealing who the show’s real villain was. The final Loki episode also packs a great cliffhanger that sets up Loki for an epic season 2. And it so happens that Hiddleston just went on the record about what to expect from the upcoming second season. Mind you, some spoilers follow below.

Loki cliffhanger revisited

Loki season 1 told a great story, and Marvel could have always stopped there. The TV show is just a cog in the bigger MCU machine. Loki delivers a new Loki variant, the multiverse rules, and introduces Kang (Jonathan Majors). That should be more than enough. But it’s terrific news that Loki will have a season 2. That’s a detail Marvel confirmed at the end of the finale, right after that surprising cliffhanger.

The cliffhanger certainly has us intrigued. Loki ends up at a different TVA, and nobody there knows him now that Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) killed He Who Remains. Loki director Kate Herron addressed Loki’s return to the TVA, explaining why he ended up in a very different place than expected:

So the way I see it in my head is that the TVA exists outside of space and time, but reality and everything as we understood it has completely changed in the last few minutes. With the multiverse branching, how do we know the TVA still exists in that way? We don’t know, and I suppose that’s a big question that will be answered as the show goes on. But in my head, the intention is that Sylvie thinks she’s sending him back to the TVA, but because of the way time and branches are crossing each other outside the window, Loki has unfortunately been sent back somewhere very different. So reality has shifted just by the nature of what He Who Remains said, and the idea is that he’s in this alternate TVA now.

What will Loki do in season 2?

Hiddleston knows better than to reveal any significant Loki season 2 spoilers. The actor kept the existence of the TV show secret for many years. But he gave fans a few details about next season. Here’s what he told EOnline (via The Direct) about season 2:

I don’t think [Loki] will stop searching [for Sylvie] now. He feels that this is something he has done, a mistake that he has made, and he’s invested in setting it right.

That might not seem like much, and the explanation fits with what we saw in the finale. Sylvie’s betrayal left him devastated, but Loki picked himself up to continue the fight against Kang. He realized how dangerous the villainous Kang variants are and that the TVA has to do something about it.

Hiddleston’s brief season 2 remarks are important nonetheless. The actor tells us what’s going on in Loki’s mind right now. He might be hurting, but he’s also looking to make things “right.” If it wasn’t clear from the first Loki season, that’s amazing character development right there. Loki might have died in Infinity War, but this variant is growing on us the more we see him change.

That said, we have no idea when Loki season 2 will premiere. But, from the looks of it, it has the potential of being another excellent multiverse story.

