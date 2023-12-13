It’s always sad to experience the ending of a TV show when you’ve spent years following those characters. You know they’re not coming back anytime soon, and the next season’s finale will be the show’s finale. It’s not quite the same for Marvel’s MCU shows streaming on Disney Plus, and Loki is the best example of that.

Loki is the most solid MCU TV show to date, delivering two stunning seasons. They’re not just well-made shows; they’re big steps forward for the MCU. You should watch Loki seasons 1 and 2 even if you don’t care about the Multiverse Saga and want to remember the good old days of the Infinity Saga. Everything in Loki directly impacts the previous Avengers saga.

That’s why the end of Loki season 2 isn’t as bitter as the finale of a traditional TV show. You know this isn’t the last time you’ll see these characters. The MCU is heading towards a big conclusion in Avengers: Secret Wars. Loki seasons 1 and 2 are key to that story.

With all that in mind, Loki doesn’t need a season 3, despite the cliffhanger and loose ends from season 2’s finale. But will Marvel make one anyway? Loki executive producer Kevin Wright has an answer. Spoilers from Loki and untold Multiverse Saga stories might follow.

Where are we after Loki season 2?

After Loki season 1, we couldn’t wait to see what happened next. Sure, it set up The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, but Loki (Tom Hiddleston) needed more character development.

We needed to see how the God of Mischief would react in the aftermath of Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) killing an all-knowing, all-powerful, frightening-but-good version of Kang before Loki would help the Avengers defeat the bad Kangs.

Season 2 delivered all of that. Loki has now spent eons trying to save the TVA and the multiverse from the inevitable multiversal wars that would follow. He both failed and succeeded. Loki could have killed Sylvie and returned to the way He Who Remains handled the Sacred Timeline, thus preventing multiversal conflict. He didn’t, risking a war that we know is coming.

Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) experiencing the destruction of timelines in Loki season 2 episode 5. Image source: Marvel Studios

In the process, Loki saved the multiverse, choosing to spend an infinity on a throne outside of time, looking over a Yggdrasill tree-of-life version of the multiverse.

The Loki season 2 finale is so perfect that it ties directly into Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. I’m convinced we’ll see this Loki version again in the near future, as the Avengers will need him when fighting Kang in Secret Wars.

Put differently, Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars are the direct continuation of the events in Loki. You don’t need a season 3 to see what the Loki characters will do next.

There might be more TVA stories to tell

Wright’s comments to TVLine somewhat echo that feeling. He teased that there might be other TVA stories, rather than a Loki season 3.

“For two seasons, I’ve loved working with this team… I would love to keep telling those stories with them, in this world,” Wright said.

“I don’t think any of us would ever want to rush into a Season 3 if there’s not a good story to tell. But I think this team could go off and tell other stories. Maybe it’s not Loki Season 3. Maybe there’s something we can continue to do at the TVA, and it’s like our Better Call Saul to Loki’s Breaking Bad. That would be cool, to me.”

OB (Ke Huy Quan) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) in Loki season 2 trailer 1. Image source: Marvel Studios

I will say that I’d love to see a Better Call Mobius show. Mobius (Owen Wilson) is a loose end of season 2’s finale. He left the TVA in search of a life, but I suppose he’ll be back. But Wright isn’t ready to confirm anything is a foot in the Loki universe.

“I don’t know the future of these characters in the MCU,” he said, adding that he’s just brainstorming what he would like to see. Considering how much people loved Loki, Wright added that he has to think that “other filmmakers are going to want to come in and continue to tell stories [in this world]. That would be my hope.”

Leaks already say that Deadpool 3 will feature the TVA heavily. In turn, Deadpool 3 will also be a building block towards the Kang Dynasty–Secret Wars finale of the MCU multiverse story.

Wright did say there were no explicit conversations with Hiddleston about whether Loki season 2 was the final one, marking the exit of his character from the MCU. But back in season 1, they talked about treating season 2 as if it were the final Loki story.

As for the actor, he seemed to indicate in interviews that followed the Loki season 2 finale that he’s done with the role after 14 years. That doesn’t mean he’s DONE done. I’ll also note that the Loki cast could not talk about the second season until after the finale, as the SAF-AFTRA strike was still in effect.

That said, I do expect Loki to be back, but not in Loki season 3. You can’t have a multiversal war without meeting the god on the throne guarding the multiverse.