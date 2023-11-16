Loki is the MCU’s new Kang, so will he meet the Avengers?

The Loki Disney Plus TV show is now over, and what a mind-blowing finale that was. I already told you the season 2 finale has huge implications for the MCU, as Loki turned out to be a key character for the events in the Multiverse Saga. He’s just as important (and I’d say powerful) as Kang, so we’re definitely not done seeing him in the MCU.

Tom Hiddleston hinted in an interview that his Loki career might be over after 14 years on the job. But that’s exactly what you’d expect any MCU actor to say before details are made public, especially one playing such a beloved character.

Hiddleston’s comments aside, there are hints from insiders that Loki’s job isn’t done. After all, the multiversal wars are still coming, and the MCU is still heading toward a big confrontation with Kang. Therefore, Loki will have to be involved somehow — at least a version of him.

Before I explain, know that spoilers might follow below, especially for the Avengers movies that are coming up.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Why Loki is as powerful as Kang

I said after the Loki season 2 finale that Marvel gave us a better character arc for the titular hero than the Infinity Saga. This Loki variant, which doesn’t come from the main Earth-616 reality, is a much better hero than the original Loki, who died in Infinity War trying to kill Thanos (Josh Brolin).

This Loki would stop Thanos with a snap of his fingers, pun totally intended. This Loki is a much better wizard, thanks to his time spent with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) in season 1. Then, in season 2, he learned how to control and manage time. He can time travel easily, whether inside the TVA or in actual timelines. And he can stop time with a flick of his wrist.

Kang could do that with his sophisticated TemPad, which Sylvie stole after she killed the He Who Remains Kang version in the season 1 finale.

Ke Huy Quan as O.B., Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and Owen Wilson as Mobius in Loki season 2. Image source: Gareth Gatrell/Marvel

Also, Loki has become a sort of scientist himself after spending centuries to learn the intricacies of TVA gadgets involved with managing time and timelines.

With all that in mind, Loki is just as powerful as Kang, who won the last multiversal wars. And, like He Who Remains, he thinks his solution for managing the timelines is the best option. Unlike Kang, Loki wants all realities to be free, even if this risks the upcoming multiversal war.

I’ll also remind you that Loki is now physically holding and guarding all those timelines himself, sitting alone in a place outside of time while everyone gets to live their life on those timelines. He, therefore, has massive power over those realities. Let’s just see if he, like Kang, will lose his sanity after eons go by.

Is Kang still the villain of the MCU?

We’ve seen a report that Marvel might move away from the Kang storyline. Other insiders said that’s not the case. As I said last week, the Loki finale gives Marvel the chance to do anything it wants with the future villain of Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

That is, I still believe that’s where we’re heading. Will Jonathan Majors be there to play the Kang variants? That’s still undecided. Whatever the case, I still think a confrontation between the Avengers (including all the multiversal help they’ll get) and the Kangs will be amazing.

Also, Marvel is yet to cancel Kang Dynasty. And I’ll point out that the MCU released so far, Loki included, have all served this Multiverse Saga where Kang will be the ultimate villain. Again, no matter who plays the character in the future.

Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) in Loki season 2 trailer 1. Image source: Marvel Studios

The future of Loki

Assuming that Kang is still in play, I’d expect Loki to continue to be involved in the future of the MCU. But it might be difficult for Tom Hiddleston’s Loki to leave that throne. He hasn’t mastered being in two places at once, though I’m sure he could pull it off.

There’s more than a Loki version that we love. Remember that Sylvie is a Loki herself. We just needed a different name for this variant. And Sylvie still has Kang’s TemPad. She might have been happy living as a McDonald’s employee until she saw that the multiverse was in danger. Things have probably changed dramatically once she realized that Loki was right.

She’s now a TVA ally of sorts. And the TVA is keeping an eye on the multiverse to prevent the Kangs from getting dangerous. Rumors say the TVA will recruit heroes like Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to the team of superheroes that will fight Kang in Secret Wars. Deadpool 3, by the way, is another reason why I think we’re still getting Kang as the main villain of the Multiverse Saga. You guys know what you’ve been saying Loki will do after #S2? Bring together the Avengers? See Thor? Help on the fight against Kang and his variants?



So that, but for Sylvie. https://t.co/8Rq10574X6 — Alex Who Remains (@AlexFromCC) November 11, 2023

Killing Kang might have been a mistake for Sylvie, but it was also something nobody could stop. That’s actually one of the conclusions from last week’s finale, where we saw Loki repeatedly try to stop Sylvie. He couldn’t. Loki couldn’t bring himself to kill her either. Therefore, she is one of the Loki characters who is still around to help if needed.

If Alex Perez’s information is accurate, and the insider has been accurate with his MCU scoops, Sylvie will be the Loki helping the Avengers against Kang. He said on Twitter that Sylvie will help bring the Avengers together, Thor included. And she will help the Avengers fight against Kang and his variants.

That would certainly be an exciting development for Sylvie, especially considering she hasn’t had that much to do in Loki season 2. Again, it’s unlikely for Loki to leave his post anytime soon. And he’s now a sort of overpowered hero. Sylvie might do his bidding for a while, though nothing is official at this point.

I’ll also speculate that we’ll see Hiddleston return to the MCU down the line — maybe in time for Secret Wars.