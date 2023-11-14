Conflicting reports suggest the MCU might be done with Kang

Following the March arrest of Jonathan Majors on domestic violence charges, Marvel fans have been wondering about the actor’s fate in the MCU. Between Loki season 1 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it was clear that Marvel was setting Kang up as the villain of the Multiverse Saga. Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Marvel has been weighing its options, and now a new source claims Kang might not return to the MCU at all.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

In the Nov. 11 episode of The Ringer’s House of R podcast, Joanna Robinson (MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios) shared some interesting information from her sources:

“The screenwriter Jeff Loveness, who wrote Quantumania, was supposed to write Kang Dynasty,” said Robinson. “I got it confirmed to me, he’s no longer working for Marvel. I asked the person why, and they said the reason why was that he was all wrapped up in this Kang storyline and that they are likely going to be moving away from that.”

Joanna Robinson then reiterated that she wasn’t breaking any news about, for instance, Marvel changing the title of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. But from what her sources claim, Kang might not be as prominent in future movies and shows as initially planned.

Shortly after the sound bite from Robinson began to spread like wildfire, prominent Marvel leaker MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) chimed in on X:

It’s certainly a succinct answer, but not one that offers much clarity on the issue. We can’t even be sure which part of the statement they disagree with. Is Marvel sticking with Kang? Was Jeff Loveness let go for a different reason? Is Loveness still on board?

We should note that reports about Loveness’s departure stem from an episode of The Hot Mic podcast earlier this year in which journalist Jeff Sneider reported that “Jeff Loveness is off The Kang Dynasty, and he fell off before the strike.”

Before we continue, note that major spoilers for Loki season 2 follow below.

Moving away from Kang altogether would be quite surprising at this late a stage. Not only has Marvel positioned this entire saga of MCU storytelling around the threat of Kang, but they even gave themselves an out in the Loki season 2 finale. After allowing He Who Remains to die once and for all, Loki destroyed the Temporal Loom that was protecting the Sacred Timeline and took over as the keeper of every timeline. He Who Remains is dead, the Kang from Quantumania is dead, and young Victor Timely never received the TVA Handbook, potentially sparing him from becoming a dangerous Kang variant as he grows older.

If Marvel Studios plans to recast Kang, now is the time. Explaining away the Council of Kangs mid-credits scene in Quantumania would be the only real hiccup, story-wise. Regardless, it’s hard to see how Marvel cuts ties with this character completely any time soon.