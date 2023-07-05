Killers of the Flower Moon looks a lot more like a Martin Scorsese film in its new trailer

Killers of the Flower Moon definitely looks more like a Martin Scorsese film in its new trailer.

Today, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon, a new crime thriller from Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese. The film, which stars Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio, will release in theaters in October. We still don’t know the exact release date of the film. In addition to DiCaprio, the film features Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser, and Jesse Plemons.

Check out the official trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon on YouTube below:

What is Killers of the Flower Moon about?

Killers of the Flower Moon is described as an “epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.”

At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.

As almost all of us are, I’ve been a huge fan of Scorsese’s work over the years. From Goodfellas to The Departed to The Wolf of Wall Street, the director has a keen sense of how to take sometimes downright villainous characters and still have their humanity break through. I’ll definitely be hitting opening night in October to experience this latest story from someone who is often referred to as the greatest living director.

Killers of the Flower Moon will premiere in theaters in October.