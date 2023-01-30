Kiefer Sutherland’s new Paramount Plus thriller Rabbit Hole looks perfect for fans of 24

Taylor Sheridan’s hit TV shows like Tulsa King and 1923 unquestionably comprise the main draw of the 2-year-old Paramount Plus streaming service, but the upstart streamer also has plenty of other content on offer to get excited about — like, for example, the forthcoming Kiefer Sutherland thriller Rabbit Hole, in which the former 24 and Designated Survivor star looks to return to his more action-oriented roots.

Paramount Plus dropped a trailer for the new series over the weekend, and we’ll tell you all about it below.

New Paramount Plus series Rabbit Hole

The first two episodes of the 8-episode Season 1 of Rabbit Hole — starring Sutherland as “a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage” — are coming on March 26. New episodes of the series will arrive every Sunday after that.

As far as the story, Sutherland’s character John Weir finds himself framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control entire populations. “Kiefer Sutherland and powerful, heart-pounding dramas go hand in hand,” said Paramount Plus head of programming Julie McNamara when the new series was announced.

“We’re thrilled to have him and master storytellers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra at the helm, taking us on a very personal ride to uncover the truth. We look forward to introducing the Paramount Plus audience to the service’s newest addition as we continue to expand our slate of original tentpole series.”

The cast: Besides Sutherland, the Rabbit Hole cast also includes Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Meta Golding (Empire), Enid Graham (Mare of Easttown), Jason Butler Harner (Ozark), Rob Yang (Succession), and Walt Klink (The English).

Sutherland serves as executive producer for the series, alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us, WeCrashed), Charlie Gogolak (The Sinner, WeCrashed), Suzan Bymel (Designated Survivor) and Hunt Baldwin (Longmire, The Closer).

Charles Dance as Ben Wilson of the Paramount Plus series “Rabbit Hole.” Image source: Marni Grossman/Paramount Plus

What else to watch on Paramount

In terms of other TV like Rabbit Hole that’s coming soon to Paramount Plus, meanwhile, hit the link at the bottom of this post for a full rundown of content hitting the streamer in February.

Big titles to keep a look out for include new episodes of Sheridan favorites like Mayor of Kingstown (Season 2 of which continues on February 5), as well as Yellowstone prequel series 1923 (new episodes of which also return starting on February 5).