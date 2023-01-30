Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
New Shows to Watch Verizon Phone Deals AirPods Deals Netflix Top 10 No Caller ID New on Disney Plus Apple Watch Deals New on Netflix
Home Entertainment TV Shows

Kiefer Sutherland’s new Paramount Plus thriller Rabbit Hole looks perfect for fans of 24

Andy Meek
By
Published Jan 30th, 2023 2:20PM EST
Rabbit Hole on Paramount Plus
Image: Marni Grossman/Paramount Plus

Taylor Sheridan’s hit TV shows like Tulsa King and 1923 unquestionably comprise the main draw of the 2-year-old Paramount Plus streaming service, but the upstart streamer also has plenty of other content on offer to get excited about — like, for example, the forthcoming Kiefer Sutherland thriller Rabbit Hole, in which the former 24 and Designated Survivor star looks to return to his more action-oriented roots.

Paramount Plus dropped a trailer for the new series over the weekend, and we’ll tell you all about it below.

New Paramount Plus series Rabbit Hole

The first two episodes of the 8-episode Season 1 of Rabbit Hole — starring Sutherland as “a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage” — are coming on March 26. New episodes of the series will arrive every Sunday after that.

As far as the story, Sutherland’s character John Weir finds himself framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control entire populations. “Kiefer Sutherland and powerful, heart-pounding dramas go hand in hand,” said Paramount Plus head of programming Julie McNamara when the new series was announced.

“We’re thrilled to have him and master storytellers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra at the helm, taking us on a very personal ride to uncover the truth. We look forward to introducing the Paramount Plus audience to the service’s newest addition as we continue to expand our slate of original tentpole series.”

The cast: Besides Sutherland, the Rabbit Hole cast also includes Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Meta Golding (Empire), Enid Graham (Mare of Easttown), Jason Butler Harner (Ozark), Rob Yang (Succession), and Walt Klink (The English).

Sutherland serves as executive producer for the series, alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us, WeCrashed), Charlie Gogolak (The Sinner, WeCrashed), Suzan Bymel (Designated Survivor) and Hunt Baldwin (Longmire, The Closer).

Rabbit Hole on Paramount Plus
Charles Dance as Ben Wilson of the Paramount Plus series “Rabbit Hole.” Image source: Marni Grossman/Paramount Plus

What else to watch on Paramount

In terms of other TV like Rabbit Hole that’s coming soon to Paramount Plus, meanwhile, hit the link at the bottom of this post for a full rundown of content hitting the streamer in February.

Big titles to keep a look out for include new episodes of Sheridan favorites like Mayor of Kingstown (Season 2 of which continues on February 5), as well as Yellowstone prequel series 1923 (new episodes of which also return starting on February 5).

Don't Miss: New on Paramount Plus: Best movies, shows, and sports (February 2023)

This article talks about:

Andy Meek
Andy Meek Trending News Reporter

Andy Meek is a reporter who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming. Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News