James Gunn announces he will direct Superman: Legacy

The speculation can already end, as James Gunn confirmed on Wednesday that he will direct the upcoming Superman: Legacy for DC Studios.

Prepare for James Gunn’s Superman movie

Ever since Warner Bros. Discovery announced James Gunn and Peter Safran would be taking over as co-CEOs and co-chairmen of DC Studios, fans have assumed that Gunn would helm the next Superman movie. Gunn made a surprisingly emotional announcement on Twitter this week, revealing how he made the decision to direct the movie:

Yes, I’m directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, “Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.” I hadn’t realized. I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn’t understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film and I wouldn’t be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes. So I chose to finally take on writing the script. But I was hesitant to direct, despite the constant pestering by Peter Safran and others to commit (sorry, Peter). Just because I write something doesn’t mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it, especially not something of this magnitude. But, the long and the short of it is, I love this script, and I’m incredibly excited as we begin this journey. #UpUpandAway

It is understandable that Gunn was not sure about directing Superman: Legacy. The future of the DC Universe is already riding on his shoulders, and now he has to set the tone with a Superman movie that he is writing and directing himself. It’s a lot of pressure.

We don’t know much about Superman: Legacy, other than that it will be the first movie in the DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. But we did get some hints in January.

“It’s not an origin story,” Peter Safran revealed. “It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned.”

Barring any delays, James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy will hit theaters on July 11, 2025.