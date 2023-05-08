If you loved Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, grab the Guardians game while it’s on sale

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Based on Rotten Tomatoes scores and the opinions from those on our team who have seen the movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of Marvel’s best movies since Avengers: Endgame. It’s emotional, unique, funny, and thrilling, and it fortunately isn’t bogged down by the larger MCU storyline. We’re still unsure if this is a sign of things to come or a blip on the radar in the ongoing Multiverse Saga, but if you’re craving more isolated comic book stories in the wake of Vol. 3, you might want to pick up the Guardians of the Galaxy video game while it’s on sale.

Guardians of the Galaxy game on sale for $17.99

Timed perfectly with the movie’s theatrical release last weekend, Eidos Montreal’s Guardians of the Galaxy game dropped to the lowest price ever for PC, PS4, and PS5. For a limited time, you can save 70% on the third-person action-adventure game if you buy it from Steam on PC or the PlayStation Store, which brings the price down to $17.99.

The offer ends on May 11th, so act fast if you want the game at a major discount.

Hey PC players, bring it in ❤️ #GOTGgame is 70% off on Steam: https://t.co/tdkdBClmsY pic.twitter.com/lOzbBSnxhv — Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (@GOTGTheGame) May 6, 2023

Like Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (the game’s full title) has nothing to do with the MCU. This is a different universe, and although the Guardians are based on the same comic book characters as in the movies, they lead entirely different lives, look very different, and are voiced by different actors.

Nevertheless, despite a total lack of connection to the MCU, the reviews for the Guardians game were generally positive when it launched in 2021. Reviewers especially praised the game’s story, which led to the game winning “Best Narrative” at The Game Awards in 2021. It didn’t sell very well, but its reputation has only improved since its release.

If you aren’t quite ready for your time with Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, and the rest of the gang to end, this is the perfect time to check out this single-player adventure game.