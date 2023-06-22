I will definitely watch Elizabeth Banks and Zach Galifianakis kill each other in The Beanie Bubble

Elizabeth Banks and Zach Galifianakis are definitely not full of fluff in the trailer for The Beanie Bubble.

Today, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for The Beanie Bubble, a new comedy film starring Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook, and Geraldine Viswanathan. The film will premiere on the streaming service on Friday, July 28th.

Check out the official trailer for The Beanie Bubble on YouTube below:

What will The Beanie Bubble be about?

The Beanie Bubble covers the story of how Ty Warner, the CEO of Ty, turned Beanie Babies into a billion-dollar business. While that might seem nice and fluffy, there’s a lot more to the story here. Apple describes the film as a mix of “capitalism, dial-up Internet, and bean-filled plush animals.”

Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history. “The Beanie Bubble” is an inventive story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn’t appear on the heart-shaped tag.

I’ve seen both of these actors in plenty of other comedies so I am definitely on board to check this out one. The film honestly looks like Succession — but with Beanie Babies. Bring me that 90s nostalgia! Also, why does Zach Galifianakis look like John Goodman in The Righteous Gemstones? I’m totally here for it.

The Beanie Bubble will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 28, 2023.