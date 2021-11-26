Hulu’s Black Friday deal: Pay $0.99 a month for a whole year

If you’re on the hunt for great Black Friday deals, few can top the annual offer from Hulu.

For a limited time, new and eligible returning Hulu customers can subscribe to the streaming service for $0.99 a month. What’s more, that rate will stick for an entire year. That is $72 worth of savings over the next 12 months. It’s also an 85% discount from the standard $6.99 monthly rate. Hulu is offering the discount through Monday, November 29th at 11:59 PM PST. If you want to take advantage of this deal, act fast.

Hulu’s Black Friday deal: $0.99/month for a year

As Variety notes, this is not the first time Hulu has offered such a steep markdown on its subscription. Back in 2018, Hulu cut the monthly price to $0.99 for a year for the first time. Hulu then doubled the reduced price to $2 a month before slashing it again in 2021.

You can sign up at the discounted rate on Hulu’s website for the next few days. The offer is for twelve months of the Hulu ad-supported plan. That means you will see commercials when you stream shows and movies on the service. Hulu generates a lot of its revenue from ads. That means adding new subscribers is often just as important, if not more so, than how much they pay per month.

Why you should sign up for Hulu

Whether you’re a dedicated binge-watcher or only tune into your favorite shows on occasion, this deal is hard to beat. Hulu has a growing selection of original content. But is also home to countless popular licensed shows from virtually every television network in existence. For example, you can catch up on ABC’s Modern Family, CBS’s Elementary, Fox’s The Orville, NBC’s 30 Rock, AMC’s Preacher, FXX’s You’re The Worst, Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time, and Showtime’s Weeds all in one place.

Hulu is no slouch when it comes to original programming either. For quite some time, The Handmaid’s Tale was the streamer’s only notable original series, but a lot has changed in four years.

Here is a selection of great original shows and movies currently available on Hulu:

Dopesick : The series takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Big Pharma, to a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA.

: The series takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Big Pharma, to a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA. The Great : The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia’s history.

: The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. Little Fires Everywhere : Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, the story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

: Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, the story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster. Only Murders in the Building : Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

: Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. Palm Springs: When carefree Nyles and reluctant maid of honor Sarah have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.

Plus, if you’re a Marvel fan, Hulu is the only place you can watch M.O.D.O.K. and Hit-Monkey. These are possibly the last two series we will ever see from the Marvel Television division. That’s because Marvel Studios has now taken over TV production. And to make them even more distinctive, they are the only two Marvel shows you’ll watch this year that don’t take place within the MCU.

Don’t forget to set a reminder

As with many offers, you will automatically start paying the normal price if you stay subscribed after the promotion ends. Late next November, unless you remember to cancel, you will be charged $6.99 for your thirteenth month of Hulu. Set a reminder on your calendar just in case.

Hulu’s Black Friday deal ends on Monday, November 29th at 11:59 PM PST / 2:59 AM EST.