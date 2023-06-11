Click to Skip Ad
How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct

Jacob Siegal
Published Jun 11th, 2023 10:33AM EDT
Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct will air on June 11th.
Image: Microsoft

If you own an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, or even just a PC, you’re going to want to tune in to the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct on Sunday. This is shaping up to be Microsoft’s biggest gaming event of 2023, and the stakes are fairly high as well. The most recent Xbox console exclusive, Redfall, was universally panned by critics and gamers. Microsoft needs to reenergize the Xbox base, and it needs to do so quickly.

What to expect from Xbox

The good news is that Team Xbox sounds incredibly confident about this event. In fact, over the weekend, Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg revealed on Twitter that none of the first-party games will feature full CG trailers at the showcase:

This seemed to be a shot across the bow at the PlayStation Showcase, which did feature more than a few trailers without any in-game footage. If Microsoft is confident enough to be poking fun at Sony, then we better be in for one heck of a show.

Microsoft hasn’t confirmed any titles that will be unveiled on Sunday, but based on some clever hints, we are all but certain that the Fable reboot will appear. We’re also hoping for updates on Perfect Dark, Forza Motorsport, Everwild, and Avowed.

As for the Starfield Direct, the focus will obviously be on Bethesda Game Studios’ new space-faring open-world RPG. This is the first Bethesda RPG set outside of the Fallout and The Elder Scrolls franchises, and it will also be an Xbox and PC exclusive following Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda’s parent company, ZeniMax Media, in 2021.

When is the Xbox Games Showcase?

The Xbox Games Showcase begins on Sunday, June 11, at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

When is the Starfield Direct?

The Starfield Direct begins immediately following the Xbox Games Showcase.

How to watch live on Sunday

As in past years, Xbox will stream the events live on a variety of platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook. You can also watch on Bethesda’s YouTube and Twitch channels. Keep in mind that the only way to watch the events in 4K is on YouTube.

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

