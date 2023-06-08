The 9 biggest announcements of Summer Game Fest 2023

As expected, Summer Game Fest 2023 was packed with big announcements, from the release date of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to the first Prince of Persia game in 13 years. The show was nearly two hours long, and there’s a ton of news to dig through, but here are the 9 biggest announcements from the show that we think you need to know about.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Release date: January 18, 2024

We might never get that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake Ubisoft promised us, but at Summer Game Fest 2023, we got something even better: The first new Prince of Persia game in over a decade. The Lost Crown is a new 2D side-scrolling action platformer filled with all of the parkour, puzzles, and powers you remember from the previous games.

Mortal Kombat 1

Release date: September 19, 2023

If you were worried that the Mortal Kombat reboot wouldn’t be as violent, you can put your mind at ease. The first gameplay footage of Mortal Kombat 1 looks wild, with some of the most brutal Fatalities that the series has ever seen. We also learned more about Kameos, which come from a roster of partner characters that assist your main fighter during a match.

Sonic Superstars

Release date: Fall 2023

The blue blur is back in 2D. Sega surprised us on Thursday by announcing Sonic Superstars, which combines the classic gameplay of the original games with a fresh new art style. You can race through the levels on your own or invite up to three friends to play through the levels with you. Playable characters include Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy.

Sand Land

Release date: TBD

Sand Land, the manga written and illustrated by Akira Toriyama, is getting an open-world video game adaptation from Bandai Namco. You are the Fiend Prince, Beelzebub, tasked with saving the desert world of Sand Land. As you can see in the trailer, you can explore on foot, but there are also creatures, tanks, and mechs to ride around on and cause havoc.

Alan Wake 2

Release date: October 17, 2023

Alan Wake 2 made its debut at the PlayStation Showcase, but Summer Game Fest 2023 treated us to our first extended look at uncut gameplay featuring the new character, Saga Anderson. We also learned that you’ll be able to switch between Saga and Alan Wake at will, and you can play through most of the game with just one character if you prefer.

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando

Release date: 2024

John Carpenter — legendary horror filmmaker behind Halloween, The Thing, and more — is teaming up with Saber Interactive for a new game called Toxic Commando. It’s a cooperative shooter that appears to draw inspiration from Valve’s Left 4 Dead series.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Release date: October 20, 2023

Just days after Insomniac Games gave us our first look at uncut Spider-Man 2 gameplay, the developer took the stage again at Summer Game Fest to announce the release date. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be available exclusively for PS5 on October 20.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Release date: November 9, 2023

Kazuma Kiryu, the protagonist of the Yakuza series, is back for another adventure, but this time, he has abandoned his name. There’s something for dedicated fans and newcomers alike, as Kiryu will have two fighting styles: Yakuza and Agent. With the new Agent style, Kiryu will have access to “an array of high-tech gadgets like electrified bind wires to stun enemies then send them flying.” Thankfully, Sega has also assured us that we can still do karaoke.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Release date: Early 2024

Geoff Keighley might have saved the best for last, as the long-awaited Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth stole the show as the last reveal. In this sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Cloud Strife and his companions have escaped Midgar and set off across Gaia in search of Sephiroth. We still don’t know exactly how Rebirth will twist the story of the original game, be we won’t have to wait too long to find out, as the game is launching in early 2024 (on two discs!).