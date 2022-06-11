How to turn on Spatial Audio in Apple Music if you’re streaming the new BTS album today

If you happen to have a BTS fan — more specifically, a member of the BTS “Army” — in your household, then you have probably already gotten an earful about today being a hugely important one for the K-pop superstars. The long-awaited new BTS Proof album is finally here, and as I write these words three tracks from the 48-song anthology album have rocketed to the top three spots on the iTunes chart.

The swoon-inducing music video for the album’s lead single Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) had already racked up more than 10 million views on YouTube pretty quickly — around 2 hours or so after its release last night. And it’s now up to more than 32 million as of Friday morning. Apple Music, meanwhile, will be a particularly important destination for BTS fans today. That’s because the third and final episode of BTS’ Apple Music 1 show BTS Radio: Past & Present started streaming today.

In this post, meanwhile, we want to talk about a specific Apple Music benefit that anyone streaming Proof today will definitely want to take advantage of. If you haven’t been listening to the album yet with the Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos audio formats enabled? Well, get ready for a serious upgrade to your experience of streaming the band’s new music.

BTS Proof: New album, out now

While wearing a pair of AirPods, the two aforementioned audio formats will make the sound of the music, for one thing, feel like it’s all around you. Also, the music will feel like it’s adjusting itself whenever you turn your head. Just like it would if you were actually standing in the center of the room when the track was being recorded.

There are two settings you’ll want to toggle to enjoy both Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. Let’s start with Spatial Audio.

From your device’s “Settings” app, tap Bluetooth, and then tap the circled “i” beside your AirPods. Next, scroll down to Spatial Audio, tap it, and then make sure it’s enabled on the next screen. This is the setting that will make it feel like the sound of the music is adjusting when you turn your head.

New song Yet to Come rocketed to #1 on iTunes

As for Dolby Atmos, this one will also require you to open your device’s Settings app.

Scroll down to Music, and tap that. Then, tap Dolby Atmos. From there, make sure there’s a checkmark beside the setting “automatic,” and you’re good to go. This means Apple Music will automatically play songs in Dolby Atmos and other Dolby Atmos audio formats whenever connected to capable outputs like AirPods and supported Beats headphones.

Now, you’re all set — though we should add one more important note about the new album.

For as much as BTS fans will enjoy Proof today on streaming platforms like Apple Music? There’s also part of this album that nobody will be able to stream today. That’s because BTS included one disc’s worth of material that’s only available to fans who buy a physical copy of Proof. It’s packed with demo tracks and unreleased material — a true gift, in other words, to the BTS Army.

Our sister publication Rolling Stone has called the vulnerability that BTS shows in this collection of music “the most meaningful” gift the band could extend to its fans. “And Proof shows that whatever direction they take going forward, a wide-open future is stretching out ahead of them.”