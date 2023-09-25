How to get a free game when you buy a PS5

Over the weekend, Sony announced a limited-time promotion that will allow new PS5 owners to choose a free game of their choice when they activate their console. From now until October 20 at 11:59 PM PDT, anyone who buys a PlayStation 5 in the U.S. is eligible for the offer. The offer is limited to one game per user and can’t be combined with any other promotions.

How to get a free game with a new PS5

According to a page on the PlayStation website, here are the steps you need to follow to redeem your free game after you buy a PS5:

Buy and activate a new PlayStation 5 console

Navigate to the PlayStation Store on your console

Click on the banner with the offer to reach the Games Page of eligible games

Select a game to download for free and click Download

There are twelve games to choose from, many of which are exclusive to the PS5. Here’s the full list of eligible games you can download for free on your new PS5:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Demon’s Souls

The Last of Us Part I

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Returnal

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

You really can’t go wrong with any of these titles, in my opinion, but I would probably grab God of War Ragnarök if I were buying a PS5 in the next few weeks. It’s the only game on the list I’ve yet to play, and the God of War reboot was my third favorite game of 2018. It’s massive, has a 94 on Metacritic, and will keep you occupied until the avalanche of game releases in October.

Both of Insomniac’s Spider-Man games would be perfect additions as well. I am partial to Miles Morales, as it feels more streamlined and fast-paced than the original, but they’re two of the best games on PS5 either way. Plus, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 comes out on October 20 — the day this offer ends — so you can catch up on the story before the sequel arrives.

My other top picks would be Ghost of Tsushima, Returnal, and the big Uncharted collection. Just keep in mind that this offer ends in less than a month, so if you are planning on picking up a PS5 soon, be sure to snag your free game while you still can.