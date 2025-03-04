Here’s when you can stream Best Picture winner Anora on Hulu

To cap off one of the most dramatic awards seasons in recent memory, Sean Baker’s critically acclaimed dramedy Anora took home five Oscars at the 97th Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Having only grossed $40 million at the global box office, everyone who had not seen it was left wondering when they might be able to stream it at home. Thankfully, the wait is nearly over, as Hulu has set Anora’s streaming debut for March 17th.

The streaming service, which has has long had a deal with Anora distributor Neon, shared the reminder in an Instagram post on Monday.

“Anora, a young woman from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and impulsively marries the son of an oligarch,” says the synopsis from indie movie production company Neon. “Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.”

The film was a critical darling from its premiere at Cannes in May, winning the Palme d’Or over the likes of Emilia Pérez and The Substance. After failing to convert any of its five Golden Globe nominations into wins, it would go on to win the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Actress.

Critics praised the movie across the board, as evidenced by its 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“At once a frenzied fairy tale and a tender-hearted character study,” said Beth Webb’s review at Empire Online, “Anora is an intoxicating pairing of director and star. Baker’s unique, humanistic approach to filmmaking is as riveting and rewarding as ever.”

ABC News’ Peter Travers said: “No list of the year’s best films would be complete without Sean Baker’s whirlwind of fun and social provocation.”

Now you can see what all the fuss is about for yourself on March 17th.