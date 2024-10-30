Here’s every new Marvel movie and TV show coming in 2025

With Agatha All Along reaching its two-episode conclusion on Wednesday, you might be wondering what’s coming next to Disney Plus in terms of new Marvel shows. The good news is that the MCU doesn’t end with Agatha All Along. Deadpool & Wolverine will hit the streaming service on November 12th, which is amazing news if you haven’t seen the film or if you’re dying to rewatch it. Then What If…? season 3 will follow in December.

Things will get even better than that in 2025 when Marvel has scheduled no fewer than six distinct MCU TV shows on Disney Plus. Add to the list the three expected Marvel movies next year, and the MCU is about to get really busy. Some spoilers might follow below.

Marvel shared a nearly two-minute Look Ahead clip on social media featuring scenes from various unreleased MCU TV shows.

Yes, it includes some of the leaked Daredevil: Born Again footage, one of the most anticipated Disney Plus shows of 2025. But the same goes for all the titles Marvel included in the clips. You’ll see some footage from each one, which is certainly more than we would at this time of year. We’re far from getting official trailers for most of these shows.

In addition, Marvel dropped release dates for many of the MCU projects hitting Disney Plus next year. Those that lack an actual date have a release window, at least. That is, we know the month they’ll be available for streaming.

To get a complete picture of what’s about to happen in the MCU next year, I’ll list all the 2025 Disney Plus Marvel shows in chronological order. I’ll also include the three movies that will hit theaters next year. All of them will eventually make their way to Disney Plus.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – January 29th

Captain America: Brave New World – February 14th

Daredevil: Born Again – March 4th

Thunderbolts* – May 2th

Ironheart – June 24th

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – July 25th

Eyes of Wakanda – August 6th

Marvel Zombies – October

Wonder Man – December

It’s also important to remember where we’re at in the MCU right now. Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on May 1st, 2026. Some of the titles above will pave the way to the next big Avengers crossover.

We’re looking at stories from the multiverse that will inevitably lead to the multiversal wars the Avengers will soon face. That means we should see Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) appear in some form before we see him in Doomsday.

Marvel’s full Look Ahead clip follows below.