HBO Max added a shuffle button for indecisive viewers

Over the past year, HBO Max has become one of the most serious threats to Netflix’s throne. Millions of new subscribers signed up in 2021 as huge blockbusters hit the streaming service on the same day they came to theaters. HBO Max also debuted some superb original shows, such as Station Eleven and Made for Love. But as impressive as the HBO Max library might be, it’s still catching up with Netflix and other streaming services when it comes to features. To that point, HBO Max just added a shuffle button this week.

HBO Max now has a shuffle button

As Variety notes, Netflix first introduced its “Play Something” feature last April. If you hit the button, Netflix will automatically begin playing a TV show or movie on your watchlist or that the service thinks you will like based on your viewing history. It could be virtually anything, and you can continue shuffling until you find something you want to watch.

On HBO Max, the shuffle feature is slightly more limited.

Rather than shuffling through the entire library, the new shuffle button on HBO Max is only available for 45 select shows. When you go to the pages for those shows, you’ll see a shuffle button. When you click it, HBO Max will start playing a random episode.

“With HBO Max as home to the greatest array of series, movies, and specials for audiences of all ages, picking an episode of your favorite show isn’t always an easy task,” WarnerMedia said in a statement. “With an added element of serendipity, selecting the shuffle button lets you kick your feet up and start watching faster.”

At the moment, the shuffle feature on HBO Max is only available on the desktop interface. You won’t be able to shuffle from a mobile device or smart TV.

Which shows have the shuffle button?

Here are all 45 shows on HBO Max that give users the option to shuffle episodes:

A World of Calm

Adventure Time

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Apple & Onion

Chappelle’s Show

Courage the Cowardly Dog

Craig of the Creek

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Ed, Ed and Eddy

ER

Flight of the Conchords

Fresh Prince

Friends

Full House

Great Pottery Throwdown

Hot Ones

How It Really Happened

Impractical Jokers

Key & Peele

Looney Tunes

Martin

Mike & Molly

Regular Show

Reno 911!

Rick & Morty

Robot Chicken

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!

Selena + Chef

Sesame Street

South Park

Teen Titans Go!

The Amazing World of Gumball

The Big Bang Theory

The Boondocks

The Mentalist

The Middle

The Nanny

The Office (U.K.)

The Shot: Uninterrupted

Tom and Jerry

Total Dramarama

Two and a Half Men

We Bare Bears

Whose Line is it Anyway

Young Sheldon

As you can see, most of the shows are sitcoms and cartoons. Most of these shows don’t feature strict, serialized plots, so you won’t be lost if you jump in halfway through. Also, if you’ve already seen every episode of Friends half a dozen times, it might be better to let HBO Max pick an episode rather than scroll through every season.

