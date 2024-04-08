Happy Gilmore is dominating Netflix – here are 3 other great sports comedies to stream

Rumors have been swirling in recent days about a sequel to Adam Sandler’s golf comedy film Happy Gilmore. It all started when Christopher McDonald (aka Shooter McGavin) said during a radio interview that Adam Sandler showed him the script for Happy Gilmore 2. Drew Barrymore then stoked the flames on her talk show last week, sharing the reports that Adam Sandler “may have written the first draft for Happy Gilmore 2.”

All of that might explain why the first movie is shooting up the charts on Netflix this week. As of Monday morning, Happy Gilmore is the second most-watched movie on the streaming service, leapfrogging M. Night Shyamalan’s Split and Glass.

There’s never a bad time to rewatch Happy Gilmore, but if you’re looking for even more sports comedies to stream once you’re done, here are 3 worth watching.

Not many sports comedies are as beloved or quotable as Happy Gilmore, but Talladega Nights is one of the few that is. Will Ferrell stars as NASCAR superstar Ricky Bobby, who lives by the mantra: “If you ain’t first, you’re last.” He and his best friend, Cal Naughton Jr. (John C. Reilly), appear unbeatable until French Formula One driver Jean Girard (Sacha Baron Cohen) arrives and outperforms Ricky, resulting in a crisis of confidence he must overcome with the help of his coworkers, family, and friends (as well as a cougar in the back of his car).

In case you missed it, The Lonely Island (Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone) made a Netflix special in 2019 about MLB’s Oakland Athletics. This bizarre “visual poem” is part movie, part extended music video, and completely ridiculous. Samberg takes on the role of Jose Canseco, and Schaffer plays Mark McGwire, who were collectively dubbed the Bash Brothers in the late ’80s for their home run-hitting prowess.

In 2017, Jay Baruchel (who you might know from Tropic Thunder, This is the End, and How to Train Your Dragon) made his directorial debut with Goon: Last of the Enforcers. He wrote the original Goon with Evan Goldberg (Superbad, Pineapple Express) but took over directing duties for the hockey comedy sequel, which once again stars Seann William Scott as Doug “The Thug” Glatt alongside Liev Schreiber, Alison Pill, Elisha Cuthbert, and Wyatt Russell.