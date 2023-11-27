Get one of the best Assassin’s Creed games for free today

If your wallet is empty after a Black Friday shopping spree, you probably wouldn’t mind a freebie right about now. Thankfully, that’s precisely what Ubisoft is offering this week. From now through December 6th at 6:00 a.m. local time, you can claim a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Syndicate for PC through the Ubisoft Connect digital distribution service.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate was the last traditional game in the series before Ubisoft started to deemphasize the stealth elements and turn Assassin’s Creed into more of an open-world action RPG. And though it didn’t sell as many copies as previous entries, Syndicate is among the most polished and entertaining titles in series history. Victorian-era London is stunningly detailed and an absolute joy to explore as twin assassins Jacob and Evie Frye.

In order to take advantage of this free promotion, you’ll need to visit this page and log in to your Ubisoft Connect account. If you don’t already have one, you can create one at that page. Once you’re logged in, the game will automatically be added to your account.

In order to actually play the game, you’ll need the Ubisoft Connect app. It’s basically Steam but exclusively for Ubisoft’s games. Jumping between apps is never ideal, but it’s a relatively small price to pay for free access to one of 2015’s best games.

Here’s what we said about Assassin’s Creed Syndicate in our preview from 2015:

Despite my hesitation, Syndicate won me over right from the start. It was paced better than Unity, it had a more coherent story (though, admittedly, the dialog can be oppressively hammy) and I wasn’t immediately tossed into an enormous open world filled with inexplicable icons. It was a step up, and that’s all I could have hoped for.

Just remember that this promotion ends on Wednesday, December 6. Even if you aren’t ready to commit to downloading Ubisoft Connect just yet, you might as well snag the free game while it’s available. It’ll be waiting for you when and if you decide to take the plunge.