FX looks to continue its hot streak with new comedy English Teacher

In recent years, FX has been giving HBO a run for its money as the king of prestige TV. In fact, HBO received the third-most Emmy nominations this year, behind both Netflix and FX. It has us wondering whether or not FX might be the new HBO, but the network would admittedly need to keep up this level of consistency for years to take the throne. That said, with shows like English Teacher on the horizon, it’s clear FX isn’t going anywhere.

On Tuesday, FX released the first trailer for the new comedy series English Teacher, created by and starring Brian Jordan Alvarez. You might know Alvarez from his supporting roles in Jane the Virgin, M3GAN, or the Will & Grace reboot. There’s also a chance you’ve seen his viral TikToks, in which he plays a variety of characters, including the pop star TJ Mack.

In his new FX show, Alvarez stars as Evan Marquez, a high school teacher in Austin, Texas who is doing his best to navigate office politics and modern youth culture.

Here’s how FX describes the new show: “Over the eight-episode season, we follow Evan as he navigates his relationships, his students and his fellow faculty and tries to answer the question: can you really be your full self at your job?”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The cast features Stephanie Koenig as Evan’s best friend, Gwen Sanders, Enrico Colantoni as Principal Grant Moretti, Sean Patton as gym teacher Markie Hillridge, and Carmen Christopher as the questionably helpful guidance counselor, Rick.

The first two episodes of English Teacher premiere on FX and Hulu on September 2.