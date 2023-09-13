For All Mankind season 4 gets a first look and premiere date on Apple TV+

It’s time to head back to Mars — if there is anything left to go back to.

In a press release the day after the company’s “Wonderlust” iPhone 15 event, Apple revealed a first look at the fourth season of For All Mankind, its popular space drama series. It also announced that the fourth season of the series will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 10th.

In addition to releasing that first look image in the heading of this article, the company also released a strange recruiting video for an organization called Helios which appears to be an international organization that is involved with space exploration and operations on Mars. The tagline for the video is “Why shoot for the moon when you can shoot for Mars? Start your future at Helios.” You can watch it on YouTube below:

What will season four of For All Mankind be about?

The fourth season, as Apple explains in its synopsis, will follow the story of mankind and its struggles to maintain a peaceful existence on Mars eight years after the last season.

Rocketing into the new millennium in the eight years since season three, Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners. Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards.

The fourth season of the series will see the return of its ensemble cast, including Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, and Coral Peña. Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern, and Svetlana Efremova will also be joining as newcomers in season four.

The fourth season of For All Mankind will premiere its first episode on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 10th, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through January 12, 2024. If you want to watch the series in the best quality possible, check out our lists of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.