The final trailer for Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon reveals its insidious plot

Killers of the Flower Moon has revealed its dark and deceptive plot in the final trailer for Martin Scorsese’s upcoming drama.

Today, Apple TV+ released the final trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon, the upcoming crime thriller from Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese. The film, which stars Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio, will debut in theaters on October 20th. In addition to DiCaprio, the film features Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser, and Jesse Plemons.

The final trailer of the film reveals more about the insidious plot that was hatched. You can check it out on YouTube below:

What is Killers of the Flower Moon about?

Killers of the Flower Moon is described as an “epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.”

At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.

I was already on board with this film when I saw the first trailer but, after seeing this final one, I’m even more sold. Scorsese looks to have outdone himself here with a truly disturbing and impactful story that is handily acted by DiCaprio, DeNiro, and Gladstone. While this is definitely going to be a hard film to watch due to the topic, I can’t wait to see it.

Killers of the Flower Moon will premiere in theaters on October 20th. It's still unclear exactly when it will start streaming on Apple TV+.