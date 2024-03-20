Everything new on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in March 2024

It’s another month which means new games for anyone with a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium subscription. This month, we’re getting three big titles and a slew of other indie titles from the PS5 and PS4 era.

PlayStation Plus is Sony’s game subscription service that gives gamers access to a library of games to download or stream, much like Xbox Game Pass. While Extra gives players access to more modern games, Premium also gives gamers access to the Classics Catalog with select titles from PS3, PS2, and even the original PlayStation and portable PSP console.

PlayStation Plus Extra costs $14.99 per month, and PlayStation Plus Premium costs $17.99 per month. Premium also gets gamers access to game trials and game streaming to devices like the PlayStation Portal.

So, what’s coming to PlayStation Extra and Premium this month? Let’s get into it.

Coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in March

The following games are available to gamers with both an Extra or Premium subscription:

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition – March 19th

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition is the first big title launching on PlayStation Plus. The game will be available on March 19th and will include both the PS4 and PS5 versions.

Play as your favorite NBA and WNBA teams in NBA 2K24, with fully up-to-date rosters and legendary historic teams. Showcase your deep arsenal of moves, with revamped interior defense and dribble combo controls for more rewarding and responsive skill-based gameplay. Grab your squad and enjoy pure, authentic hoops action across a variety of modes, including limitless personalized MyPlayer options in MyCareer. Collect an impressive array of legends and build your perfect line-up in MyTeam and more.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns – March 19th

The next game launching on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium is Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The game will be available on March 19th on include both the PS4 and PS5 versions.

Fight alongside seasoned superheroes and supernatural warriors in this exciting tactical RPG. Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a new tactical RPG set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe. Team up – and live among – the Midnight Suns, as you battle against demonic forces of the underworld to stop Lilith, Mother of Demons from resurrecting her master Chthon. Pushed to the brink, The Avengers team up with the Midnight Suns – Ghost Rider, Magik, Blade and Nico Minoru – to desperately revive the Hunter, a legendary hero and forsaken child to Lilith. In the face of fallen allies and the fate of the world at stake, it will be up to you to rise up against the darkness!

Resident Evil 3 – March 19th

Another big title launching on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in March is Resident Evil 3. The title launches on March 19th and includes both the PS4 and PS5 versions.

Relive the horrifying downfall of Raccoon City in a stunning reimagining of the 1999 survival horror classic. In the nightmarish hours leading up to and following the events of Resident Evil 2, only you can help surviving S.T.A.R.S. officer Jill Valentine escape a city beset by a gruesome viral outbreak. But zombies aren’t the only threat out for your blood. The towering, near-indestructible bioweapon, Nemesis T-Type, is also on the hunt. This brutal monstrosity uses an arsenal of high-powered weaponry to relentlessly pursue you across Raccoon City, meaning nowhere is truly safe.

LEGO DC Supervillains – March 19th

The next game coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium this month is LEGO DC Supervillains. The game will be available on March 19th and will include the PS4 version.

It’s good to be bad… Embark on an all-new DC/LEGO adventure by becoming the best villain the universe has seen. Players will create and play as an all-new super-villain throughout the game, unleashing mischievous antics and wreaking havoc in an action-packed story. Set in an open world experience within the DC universe, the Justice League has disappeared, leaving Earth’s protection to their counterparts, who have proclaimed themselves as the ‘Justice Syndicate’. It’s up to you and a crazy group of misfits to uncover the intentions of Earth’s new, strange, wannabe superheroes. Joined by renowned DC Super-Villains: The Joker, Harley Quinn, and countless others from the Injustice League, players will set out on an epic adventure.

Mystic Pillars: Remastered – March 19th

Another title coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in March is Mystic Pillars: Remastered. The game will be available on March 19th and includes the PS5 version.

Mystic Pillars is a unique blend of intriguing puzzles and an immersive storyline set in Ancient India. The game is a reimagination of the Indian traditional board game – “Ali Guli Mane” or the internationally known variant “Mancala”. Play as a mysterious traveller whose journey across the world lands you in the Kingdom of Zampi. Resolve the drought plaguing the once-prosperous Kingdom of Zampi by solving puzzles and destroying the magical pillars blocking the water. This remastered version presents the hand-drawn artwork in vivid 4K, and offers an improved UI and cutscene art. The game is greatly influenced and inspired by Hampi – a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and Indian culture. Mystic Pillars is available in 21 languages and showcases lesser-known languages like Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Catalan, etc. Experience the story with voiceovers in Kannada – an Indian language, or English.

Blood Bowl 3 – March 19th

Blood Bowl 3 is also coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in March. The game is available to play on March 19th and includes both the PS4 and PS5 versions.

The iconic death sport returns with the new video game of fantasy football faithfully using the latest board game rules and new content. Crush your way to the top and leave your opponents in the graveyard, taking control of a team from 12 factions, each with its own unique characteristics. Create players; customize their appearance, emblems and armor; recruit cheerleaders and your coach; then compete in the fiercest competitions in the Old World. Enjoy a single player campaign or compete against other players online.

Super Neptunia RPG – March 19th

Another title coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in March is Super Neptunia RPG. The title will be available on March 19th and includes the PS4 version.

This side-scrolling action RPG is set in a meta-world where gorgeous 2D rules supreme, leaving you to team up with three other goddesses to fight back in the name of 3D. Leap between platforms, explore dungeons and take on foes in turn-based battles. Change up your attack style by switching the leader of your four-strong party, then strengthen your Goddesses by utilizing Skills and Abilities that can be unlocked with weapons, armor, or accessories.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – March 19th

The last title coming to both PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in March is Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. The game will be available on March 19th and includes the PS5 version. The PS4 version of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is actually already available on the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, so this month’s update is just adding the PS5 version if you want some better graphics.

Relive the story of Goku and other Z Fighters in this action RPG based on the successful anime and manga series. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the Dragon Ball Z universe.

Coming to PlayStation Plus Premium in March 2024

While most of the games coming to PlayStation Plus will be available on both the Extra and Premium subscriptions, some games will only be available for Premium subscribers. Here’s that list:

Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier – March 19th

The first game that will be exclusive to PlayStation Plus Premium in March is Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier. The title will be available on March 19th and include both the PS4 and PS5 versions.

Jak and Daxter are back in an adventure that picks up the action where the previous trilogy left off. Whether battling Sky Pirates in a customizable aircraft or blasting Aeropans with the punishing Gunstaff, their journey will take them beyond the edge of the Brink – and into a war bigger than they could have imagined. Originally released for PSP, this enhanced version includes up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

Cool Boarders – March 19th

The next title coming to PlayStation Plus Premium in March is Cool Boarders. The game will be available to play on March 19th and includes both the PS4 and PS5 versions.

Experience the PS1 snowboarding racer, enhanced to include up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. Carve, shred and catch air down five alpine tracks, choosing from 10 hardcore snowboards, each with its own unique attributes and design. Battle yourself for better runs using Ghost Data.

Gods Eater Burst – March 19th

The next title coming to PlayStation Plus Premium in March is Gods Eater Burst. The game will be available on March 19th and includes both the PS4 and PS5 versions. This version of the game, which was originally released on PSP, “includes up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.”

Aragami, unknown life-forms, have suddenly appeared. These predators eat and destroy everything in their path, including the homes of humans who are left helpless. In this dire situation, the biochemical organization, Fenrir, has succeeded in developing a bioweapon created from Aragami cells. This weapon is known as God Arc and is used by special warriors referred to as God Eaters. On the verge of extinction, humanity has now found the only means to fight back against the Aragami. Form teams of up to 4 players and cooperate to fight against the Aragami in this high-speed hunting action game.

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – March 19th

The next title coming exclusively to PlayStation Plus Premium in March is Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy. The game will be available to play on March 19th and includes the PS4 version.

Become Phoenix Wright and experience the thrill of battle as you fight to save your innocent clients in a court of law in the classic courtroom adventure series. Play all 14 episodes, spanning the first three games, in one gorgeous collection. Solve the intriguing mysteries behind each case and witness the final truth for yourself.

JoJos Bizarre Adventure: AllStar Battle R – March 19th

The final title coming to PlayStation Plus Premium in March is JoJos Bizarre Adventure: AllStar Battle R. The title will be available to play on March 19th.