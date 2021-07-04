Everything coming and going on Netflix: Week of July 4th

If you’re a fan of ridiculous comedy, this is a great week to be a Netflix subscriber. I Think You Should Leave returns for its second season, and if it’s half as funny as the first season, it should be a success. But that is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Netflix releases for the week of July 4th. Atypical and Virgin River get new seasons, the second Fear Street movie debuts, and there’s a Resident Evil anime. July 4th might be one of the best weeks for Netflix this year.

Netflix releases for the week of July 4th

Sunday, July 4th

We The People — NETFLIX FAMILY Learn the basics of rights and citizenship with upbeat songs by popular artists like Janelle Monáe, H.E.R., Adam Lambert, Brandi Carlile and more.



Monday, July 5th

You Are My Spring — NETFLIX SERIES A hotel concierge and a psychiatrist with traumatic childhoods form a heartfelt bond when they become entangled in a perplexing local murder case.



Tuesday, July 6th

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL The critically acclaimed and hilariously absurdist sketch comedy series, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson returns for a second season. Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life’s most bizarre and mundane situations.



Wednesday, July 7th

Brick Mansions

Cat People — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Cat people come in all shapes and sizes, but they share a love for their enchanting, unique feline friends. This docuseries reveals their tales.

Dogs: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Their love for dogs — and their dogs’ love for them — becomes a lifeline for an astronaut, a Brazilian priest, a college mascot’s caregiver and more.

The Mire: ’97 — NETFLIX SERIES The flood of the century unearths another body in Gronty forest and with it comes corruption, scams from the ’90s and long-hidden secrets from WWII.

The War Next-door — NETFLIX SERIES After winning a house in a raffle, the humble but loving López family moves to a posh neighborhood, where the snobby Espinozas give them a cold welcome.

Major Grom: Plague Doctor — NETFLIX FILM When a masked vigilante’s killing spree throws a city into chaos, a renegade detective and his rookie partner are the only ones who can stop it.

This Little Love of Mine

Thursday, July 8th

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The crime shocked Brazil: Elize Matsunaga shot and dismembered her rich husband. Featuring her first interview, this docuseries dives deep into the case.

Home Again

Midnight Sun

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness — NETFLIX ANIME Years after the horrors of Raccoon City, Leon and Claire find themselves consumed by a dark conspiracy when a viral attack ravages the White House.



Friday, July 9th

Atypical: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES With Casey and Sam both on the cusp of leaving the nest, each member of the Gardner family faces big decisions about where life will go next.

Biohackers: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES Missing time and disturbing visions haunt Mia as she races to piece together the sudden changes in her life — and why she can’t remember any of them.

The Cook of Castamar — NETFLIX SERIES In 1720 Madrid, a talented cook catches the eye of a widowed duke just as he returns to aristocratic society. Based on the novel by Fernando J. Múñez.

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 — NETFLIX FILM In the cursed town of Shadyside, a killer’s murder spree terrorizes Camp Nightwing and turns a summer of fun into a gruesome fight for survival.

How I Became a Superhero — NETFLIX FILM In a world where humans and superheroes coexist, a lone wolf cop teams up with a bright detective to dismantle a dark plot to extract superpowers.

Last Summer — NETFLIX FILM During summer vacation in a beachside town, 16-year-old Deniz seeks the affection of his childhood crush and navigates a love triangle.

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Lee Su-geun’s rise to Korean comedy stardom went hand in hand with his mastery over picking up social cues. Now, he’s ready to share his know-hows.

Virgin River: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES Mel and her loved ones in Virgin River support each other while facing all sorts of troubles: death, a fire, custody arguments, breakups and more.



Saturday, July 10th

American Ultra

Netflix departures for the week of July 4th

Monday, July 5th

The Iron Lady

Wednesday, July 7th

The Invitation

Those are all of the Netflix releases for the week of July 1st. We’ll be back next week with more new movies, shows, and specials. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in July, plus the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

