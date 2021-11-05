Eternals post-credits scene leak reveals a massive surprise

Eternals hits theaters on Friday, and is easily one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film will tell the story of the Earth’s oldest group of heroes, ten gifted Eternals that have been watching from the shadows. Their mission was to ensure the planet’s population could evolve and thrive, but they couldn’t intervene. That explains why they didn’t join the Avengers to help them defeat Thanos and his armies. Put differently, the Eternals are aliens who lived among humans for 7,000 years, and their story might redefine everything we know about the MCU. We know all of that from the trailers and commercials that introduced the 10 Eternals. But leaks also revealed the entire Eternals plot months ago, and the trailers all but confirmed those leaks were real.

Moreover, some people attended early screenings this week. Unsurprisingly, they confirmed the recent plot leaks were genuine. And in the process, they surfaced an unexpected Eternals Easter egg from the post-credits scene that didn’t leak before. We’ll warn you that massive spoilers follow below, so you should avoid what follows until you see the movie.

The Eternals plot leak

The first Eternals full plot leak dropped several months ago. We told you at the time that it originated from a source that verified their identity to the Reddit mods who published it. When the final Eternals trailer arrived, we realized that the information was accurate.

Even before the reviews started coming in, we knew the entire story. We knew who the real villain is, and we were aware of the plot twists. We learned how it’ll end and what we’ll see in the post-credits scene. Once the first official Eternals reactions dropped, we got another confirmation that the plot leak was accurate. A cameo in the post-credits scene turned out to be accurate. And that Easter egg confirmation indicated that the entire plot leak from March was accurate.

But it turns out there’s an amazing detail in that post-credits sequence of events that didn’t leak initially. Before we tell you what it is, I’ll warn you again that big spoilers follow below. Kingo’s (Kumail Nanjiani) Bollywood dance and jokes should keep you entertained while deciding whether to move forward with the spoilers below.

The plot synopsis

A person who saw an early screening of Eternals posted a detailed plot synopsis on Reddit. The person saw the movie in Australia, with the mods of the popular Marvel Studio Spoilers letting them share the information.

The Redditor confirms the plot leak from March, providing more contextual information about what happens in the movie. The Eternals have to “assemble” to fight the massive new threat. That’s the emergence that Ajak (Salma Hayek) mentions in the trailer. The Deviants reappear, and they seem to be the bad guys of the movie.

But it turns out the deviants aren’t the main villain. It’s the Celestials who the Eternals will be fighting against in the movie. The group of heroes has just decided to help the humans defeat the emerging threat which would otherwise consume the planet.

The entire life on Earth has been feeding a Celestial egg inside the planet. The Eternals have been guarding the egg for millennia for years, allowing the human civilization to evolve to feed the egg. Now that billions of souls returned to life after the Avengers beat Thanos (Josh Brolin), the emergence is almost complete.

While most of the Eternals want to help the human race defeat this massive threat, some of them still want to fulfill their mission. They’re still loyal to the Celestials, which means the film delivers a Civil War sort of story. Ikaris (Richard Madden) is indeed an Eternals antagonist who will fight his family. He kills Ajak (Salma Hayek) and Gilgamesh (Don Lee) in the process. But the Eternals ultimately prevail, destroying the emerging Celestial.

The post-credits cameo Easter egg

The movie ends with a Celestial appearing in Earth’s orbit to capture the surviving Eternals who dared defy his orders. But it’s the post-credits scene that interests us at this point.

The Redditor’s post-credit scenes account matches the previous leak, with one small difference that we’ve highlighted below.

First post credit scene is Harry Styles as Star Fox who teleports onto the Eternal’s ship with his friend Pip the Troll that introduces him as Thanos’s brother. Star Fox is there to help them find more eternals, he has his own Celestial sphere that he’s gotten somehow. Second post credit scene is Dane in front of a antique box debating whether he should open it and then touch the sword within the box until a detached voice starts talking to him. The voice sounded like Mahershala Ali as Blade. It does say ‘The Eternals will return…’ after the final post credit scene.

We had no idea who the voice talking to Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) would be. And now that we know it’s Mahershala Ali, we have no idea what to make of it. It’s certainly an incredible Easter egg to have in the Eternals. All we know is that Blade is in the works, as Marvel announced the reboot since Comic-Con 2019.