Dune: Prophecy release date revealed in a new trailer from HBO

At New York Comic-Con on Thursday afternoon, HBO and Legendary Entertainment unveiled the official trailer for Dune: Prophecy along with the show’s release date. The spinoff series, set millennia before Denis Villeneuve’s movies, will premiere on Sunday, November 17 at 9:00 p.m. on HBO and will be available on Max at the same time.

“From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit,” reads the synopsis.

While the Villeneuve films Dune and Dune: Part Two are based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, HBO’s new TV series is actually inspired by Sisterhood of Dune, a 2012 spinoff novel written by Kevin J. Anderson and Brian Herbert, Frank Herbert’s son.

The massive ensemble cast includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Camilla Beeput, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Charithra Chandran, Jihae, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Tabu, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Alison Schapker (Lost) is the showrunner and an executive producer of Dune: Prophecy. Diane Ademu-John (Empire) co-developed the series and executive produced. Anna Foerster (Lou) is also an executive producer and directed multiple episodes.

TV spinoffs of big movies don’t always work, but HBO seems to be figuring it out. After a rocky start, The Penguin is shaping up to be one of the best dramas of 2024. Here’s hoping the Dune spinoff is just as surprising and successful.