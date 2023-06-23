Dumb Money takes the GameStop short squeeze to the movies, and it actually looks good

When I saw they were making a movie about the GameStop stock phenomenon, I didn’t think they could capture just how insane everything was. Between Wall Street Bets, Roaring Kitty, Robinhood, and the hedge funds, it felt like only the documentaries could have captured the craziness that went down with GME.

Dumb Money looks like it has a chance to do just that, though. Sony Pictures Entertainment released the first trailer for the upcoming film, and it looks bananas. What’s even more bananas is just how many top actors are in this movie. I had no idea. The film stars Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, and Seth Rogen.

Check out the official trailer for Dumb Money on YouTube below:

What is Dumb Money about?

Dumb Money tells the story of Keith Gill (Paul Dano), who kicks off one of the most insane moments of Wall Street history when he turned GameStop into what is now referred to as a meme stock.

Dumb Money is the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, based on the insane true story of everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (yes, the mall videogame store) into the world’s hottest company. In the middle of everything is regular guy Keith Gill (Paul Dano), who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock and posting about it. When his social posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets rich – until the billionaires fight back, and both sides find their worlds turned upside down.

I watched all of the documentaries that have to do with GameStop, and I will definitely be watching the movie as well. With that cast, and considering just how insane the whole story is, how can you go wrong?

Dumb Money will premiere in theaters on September 22, 2023.