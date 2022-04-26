Doctor Strange 2 official rating announcement confirms huge spoilers

If you’ve been avoiding Doctor Strange 2 spoilers for the past year, you should stay away from the film’s official rating announcements. One of them includes detailed descriptions teasing some of the events in Multiverse of Madness. Also, it seemingly corroborates a big Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness plot leak that surfaced online last fall. The leak appeared long before Marvel started extensive reshoots this past winter. But it looks like much of the plot remains unchanged.

We can’t talk about the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) rating details before warning you that big spoilers will follow.

The BBFC doesn’t offer specifics that might ruin the movie. But some of its descriptions will surely make you connect some dots and figure things out. If you love MCU spoilers, you should check out the BBFC description. Some of the stuff in the Doctor Strange 2 classification report will surely sound familiar.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness received a 12A rating in the UK, with the BBFC warning that the film contains “moderate horror, violence, threat, [and] injury detail.” Here’s the film description, according to the BBFC:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a fantasy horror adventure in which a sorcerer comes to the aid of a young woman who can traverse different universes and is being hunted for her power.

That doesn’t sound so bad. The sorcerer is Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and the young woman is America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). She’s the one who can traverse between universes, and someone will hunt her.

We already knew all of that. It’s Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) doing the hunting, if that wasn’t clear.

The BBFC rating for Multiverse of Madness

Scroll to the Ratings info section on the website, and that’s where you’ll find a detailed description of certain events. The BBFC notes that the ratings info section may contain spoilers.

Here are the Doctor Strange 2 topics that the agency’s rating covers:

“ injury detail: A large wound is seen in a man’s leg, and there is occasional sight of blood and cuts to faces. Occasional close ups on a dead body show some stages of decomposition.”

A large wound is seen in a man’s leg, and there is occasional sight of blood and cuts to faces. Occasional close ups on a dead body show some stages of decomposition.” “ threat and horror: Scenes of horror include demonic beings attacking people; a decomposing corpse being reanimated; people being burned by magical powers, leaving charred remains; and multiple ‘jump scares.’ There are also frequent scenes of threat, in which people are pursued by demonic entities and monsters, or threatened with magical torture.”

Scenes of horror include demonic beings attacking people; a decomposing corpse being reanimated; people being burned by magical powers, leaving charred remains; and multiple ‘jump scares.’ There are also frequent scenes of threat, in which people are pursued by demonic entities and monsters, or threatened with magical torture.” “ violence: Sequences include superhuman beings battling with fantastical powers, as well as use of weapons and fistfights. Stronger moments include a person being impaled, magical powers devastating a man’s head, and the implication someone is cut in half. Fantastical creatures are attacked using different magical powers, resulting in brief gory injuries.”

Sequences include superhuman beings battling with fantastical powers, as well as use of weapons and fistfights. Stronger moments include a person being impaled, magical powers devastating a man’s head, and the implication someone is cut in half. Fantastical creatures are attacked using different magical powers, resulting in brief gory injuries.” “ flashing/flicking lights: This work contains flashing images which may affect viewers who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy.”

This work contains flashing images which may affect viewers who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy.” “There is use of mild bad language (‘shit,’ ‘crap,’ ‘ass’) and a partial use of ‘son of a bitch’. Milder terms include ‘God’, ‘hell’, ‘butt’ and ‘damn’. There is also occasional rude humor, and characters dealing with grief.”

This is where we’ll remind you of the big Doctor Strange 2 plot leak that contains very detailed plot spoilers. The Multiverse of Madness footage that Marvel showed in trailers also seems to confirm those plot spoilers.

The big Doctor Strange 2 spoilers

That’s why we’ve referenced them so often in the past few months. And it so happens that the BBFC rating above might allude to some of the events depicted in the plot leak.

So let’s look at the BBFC rating info and link it to the spoilers from the plot leak.

a large wound in a man’s leg – this could be anybody about to face Wanda in the movie

– this could be anybody about to face Wanda in the movie close up on a dead body – again, it could be anybody who dies at the hands of Wanda

– again, it could be anybody who dies at the hands of Wanda demonic beings attacking people – we see at least three types of demonic figures attacking people in the trailers, including Gargantos

– we see at least three types of demonic figures attacking people in the trailers, including Gargantos a decomposing corpse being reanimated – dead Defender Strange comes to life late in the movie as the MCU’s Strange astral projects into him

– dead Defender Strange comes to life late in the movie as the MCU’s Strange astral projects into him people being burned by magical powers, leaving charred remains – the sorcerers defending Kamar-Taj against Wanda

– the sorcerers defending Kamar-Taj against Wanda a person being impaled – we have several candidates for this one. Strange and Wong (Benedict Wong) variants will suffer the same fate in one reality. Wanda might impale Balder the Brave in the Illuminati reality. Later, Strange will impale Sinister Strange in the reality that the latter destroyed

– we have several candidates for this one. Strange and Wong (Benedict Wong) variants will suffer the same fate in one reality. Wanda might impale Balder the Brave in the Illuminati reality. Later, Strange will impale Sinister Strange in the reality that the latter destroyed magical powers devastating a man’s head – this could be Wanda killing the primary Mordo early in the movie. Or Wanda killing Professor X.

– this could be Wanda killing the primary Mordo early in the movie. Or Wanda killing Professor X. the implication someone is cut in half – again, this might be anyone dying at the hands of Wanda

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens on May 6th. That’s when we’ll see exactly how many superheroes Wanda gets to kill.

