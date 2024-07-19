Deadpool & Wolverine takes a turn for the dramatic in final trailer

If you were worried that Deadpool & Wolverine would be nothing but a violent, curse-filled joke fest, the final trailer should help ease those concerns. With just a week to go until the movie hits theaters, Marvel shared a new full-length trailer on Friday, but unlike the others, this one ditches the jokes and focuses on the drama at the heart of the film.

“I know I turn everything into a joke,” Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) admits as the trailer begins. “But I care. And I want to use that for something important.”

The tone never lightens, as Deadpool tries to convince a dejected variant of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to suit up and help him save his friends and family. We then get our best look to date at Emma Corrin as telepathic supervillain Cassandra Nova, as well as some familiar faces from previous X-Men movies, including Toad and Sabretooth.

But the biggest surprise comes in the trailer’s closing moments. Dafne Keen, who played Laura Kinney (aka X-23) in Logan, will reprise her role in Deadpool 3. This Wolverine doesn’t know her, but she might be the key to unlocking his potential.

Thankfully, the trailer breaks the tension in the end as Deadpool annoys Wolverine by mimicking Spider-Man’s trademark “thwip” in the passenger seat of a car.

The first two Deadpool movies worked as well as they did because they struck a perfect balance between humor and drama. They are hilarious, but they also know when to raise the stakes and force Deadpool to get serious. Based on this trailer, it’s clear that Ryan Reynolds and Co. didn’t forget how important that formula is in their latest sequel.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.