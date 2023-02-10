Deadpool 3 might set up the events of Avengers 5 and 6

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters next week, delivering our first real look at the villain the Avengers will face in Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. An Avengers-sized movie, Quantumania, should be as consequential as Civil War was. But a new rumor puts things in a different perspective. Deadpool 3 might be the movie that turns the multiverse into a massive problem, leading straight to Avengers 5 and Avengers 6.

Not only will the events in Deadpool 3 be critical for Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, but the movie might be tied directly to Loki season 2. Before we explain, you should know that big spoilers follow below.

The Avengers don’t know they’re in the Multiverse Saga

We know the multiverse is the big theme of Marvel’s current MCU story. It’s called the Multiverse Saga for that reason, and it’ll conclude with Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. In those movies, the Avengers will fight Kang (Jonathan Majors) to protect the multiverse against annihilation. That’s the gist of it, and Quantumania will set it all up.

But the characters in the MCU are yet to realize how big of a problem the multiverse is. That’s where Deadpool 3 will change things, Alex Perez revealed during the latest Cosmic Circle podcast episode.

Deadpool 3 “Part Hugh” update: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman video. Image source: YouTube

So far, we know that Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Peter Parker (Tom Holland), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) have experienced the multiverse. Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope (Evangeline Lilly), and their family are about to get another taste of it. Then, of course, all the Avengers part of Endgame’s Time Heist were involved in multiversal action.

However, these are observational experiences. The characters are aware of the multiverse, and witness it. But they don’t have to fight to preserve it in its entirety. They only focus on their timelines. Loki might be an exception after what happened in the season 1 finale, as he knows the multiverse is in danger.

Deadpool 3 will truly “crack open” the multiverse

Put differently, we already explained that all the events in the multiverse happen concurrently with the Loki season 1 finale and with themselves. It’s not just the Earth-616 chronology that matters. But the characters in these stories can’t be aware of the looming threats from an alternate reality. Or a villain keen on conquering timelines.

Once the events in Deadpool 3 unravel, all the characters in the MCU will become acutely aware of the multiverse and its dangers. In turn, the events in Deadpool 3 should directly impact Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, as the Avengers will be more aware of the threats coming from the multiverse.

Deadpool’s Avengers rejection letter. Image source: Twitter

Perez did not reveal what happens in Deadpool 3. It has to be a significant development for the Multiverse Saga for the multiverse to then become the focus of the MCU story.

He said that Quantumania starts setting up Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars finale, but things will “explode” in Deadpool 3 when it comes to multiverse action.

The insider likened Deadpool 3 to Thor: Ragnarok. Specifically that the end of Thor 3 made it absolutely clear that Thanos (Josh Brolin) was finally coming. Whereas the previous movies only teased the threat, which wasn’t imminent. Similarly, Deadpool 3 will drive the point home; the multiverse is in massive danger.

How Deadpool might show up in Loki season 2

Rumors say that Mobius (Owen Wilson) and the TVA will be involved in Deadpool 3, which already establishes a clear connection between Loki and the Deadpool sequel.

Addressing the multiverse events and Loki season 2, Perez speculated that Marvel might try a sneaky Deadpool 3 connection. Ryan Reynolds doesn’t even have to show up in the TV show.

(L-R): Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) in Marvel Studios’ Loki. Image source: Marvel Studios

Marvel could just feature a “Wade Wilson” file that Mobius will have to address after Loki. After all, Deadpool has been messing with time in Deadpool 2 in a way that the TVA might want to intervene. Especially if Loki and the TVA will think they’ve fixed the multiverse by the end of season 2.

This is just speculation, however. There’s no indication that Loki season 2 will have a direct connection to Deadpool 3.