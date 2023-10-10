Deadpool 3 might keep its May 2024 release date, but I actually hope it’s delayed

Deadpool 3 is easily the most anticipated MCU movie of 2024, assuming Marvel can release it next year. The ongoing actors’ strike continues to block productions in Hollywood, Deadpool 3 included. A new report indicates that Deadpool 3 might be among next year’s tentpole films that studios will focus on once the SAG-AFTRA strike ends. But insiders already warn that not delaying the sequel might be a bad idea, especially considering the steep decline in quality of recent MCU releases.

Soon after the actors started their strike, reports in mid-July indicated that Disney and Marvel could only afford about a month-long production hiatus for Deadpool 3. Any longer than that, and the studios would have to delay the sequel.

The strikes would also impact the entire MCU, including productions that hadn’t started shooting. Delaying one or two titles could have a cascading effect, given the nature of the MCU, where everything is connected.

Fast-forward to mid-October, and the writers got their new deal. But the actors are still on strike, so Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman can’t suit up and resume work on Deadpool 3. Interestingly, The Wrap names Deadpool 3 one of the big priorities for next year.

The report explains that the studios will first focus on projects that need ADR and minor reshoots, naming Sony’s Kraven the Hunter as one such priority. The film should have premiered this month, but Sony moved it to next August.

I’ll add that filming on Captain America 4 was concluded before the strike. But if it needs reshoots, Marvel can’t do them yet. Brave New World is among the priorities named in the report.

After movies that were almost finished before the strikes, studios will want to focus on projects already in production. The list includes Deadpool 3, Gladiator 2, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

The process of deciding which movies get made might not be an easy one. The studios will be negotiating with talent for more than shooting new flicks. The actors also have to promote upcoming movies, something they could not do during the strikes. Combined with new filming schedules, this might lead to scheduling conflicts.

It’s unclear what it all means for Deadpool 3, especially considering the pressure Marvel is under to deliver a critically acclaimed blockbuster. Recently, an insider said that Deadpool 3 would be just that: A billion-dollar movie that delivers a great story.

Other insiders reacting to The Wrap’s story seem in agreement that releasing Deadpool 3 in early May next year might not be a good idea. “Fat chance” of Deadpool 3 sticking with its current release date said MyTimeToShineHello.

Moreover, CanWeGetSomeToast speculated that Deadpool 3 would get a fall 2024 or spring 2025 release date due to the strikes.

Considering the state of the MCU so far, I wouldn’t mind waiting for this one. Marvel has to deliver a great story with Deadpool 3. Hopefully, it learned that from fans’ reactions to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Secret Invasion.

It’s not just about the story. Deadpool 3 has to look amazing, and that can only happen if Marvel has enough time to shoot the film and deliver good special effects. But the last thing Marvel needs is to press VFX artists with increased workloads and deadlines.

Pundits and speculations aside, the longer the SAG-AFTRA strike takes, the less optimistic we can be about Deadpool 3 keeping its May 3rd, 2024, release date.