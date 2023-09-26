Marvel insider teases the plot of Deadpool 3 with two words

The writers inked a new deal with the producers, and now Hollywood can finally get back to work. That is, as long as the actors reach a new agreement soon as well. The end of the WGA strike prompted plenty of commentary in recent days, and now the first new scoops are popping up. For example, The Office might get a reboot, with Greg Daniels helming the project.

Separately, a Marvel insider has discussed what the end of the strike means for MCU movies like the upcoming Deadpool 3. Grace Randolph said the movie is so good that Marvel could choose any release date, and it would still top $1 billion at the box office. Moreover, she offered a two-word teaser for the film’s plot, which aligns perfectly with other rumors.

Before I tell you what those words are, you should know that spoilers might follow.

Answering a fan question about Marvel making Deadpool 3 a Christmas movie and the only 2024 MCU release, Randolph said on YouTube that the movie will be a fantastic film.

The Deadpool 3 plot teaser

“Based on what I’ve heard about Deadpool 3, it’ll make a billion for sure. It’s gonna be a fantastic film,” the insider answered. “I’ll just say two words to you: Noah’s Ark; that’s all I’m going to say.” The YouTuber added that Deadpool 3 is such a “well thought out movie” that she is in awe.

She speculated that Marvel would swap the release dates of Captain America 4 and Deadpool 3 again.

I’ll remind you that Captain America 4 finished shooting before the actors went on strike. This was the movie set to premiere in May 2024 before Marvel decided to give its date to Deadpool 3. The change also pre-dates the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Anthony Mackie shared this image on social media to announce the new Captain America 4 title. Image source: Instagram

But Randolph added: “Deadpool is so well done it could come out whenever they wanted to.”

Soon after the actors started their strike, reports came out saying that Deadpool 3 could afford a break of up to a month. Any longer than that would mean the movie won’t make the May 3rd, 2024, release date. And we’re already well beyond that unofficial one-month break deadline.

What Noah’s Ark means

Noah’s Ark is a story about a man who ensures the world can survive a cataclysmic event that wipes almost all life from the planet. If that sounds similar to the plot of Deadpool 3, it’s probably because you have been keeping up with all of the leaks.

While Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) will be the central figures in the story, I don’t think either is Noah. They will help save worlds and realities; I’m certain of that. And they will fight the imminent threat of Kang, with Deadpool 3 serving as one of the pillars for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

But the TVA might be acting as Noah in Deadpool 3. The timeline management authority, set to appear in Loki season 2 when it premieres on October 5, will reportedly save heroes from various timelines and put them in a New Earth/Battleworld.

Deadpool 3 first look photo shows off Deadpool and Wolverine in costume. Image source: Marvel Studios

The Noah’s Ark comparison also explains many of the rumored cameos for Deadpool 3. A bunch of the Fox X-Men members might be hopping along for the ride — not just the usual suspects, like Professor X (Patrick Stewart) and Magneto (Ian McKellen).

Furthermore, we might see Fantastic Four members from the Fox universe in the movie. On top of that, rumors say that multiple Deadpool and Wolverine variants will appear in the film.

Moreover, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy practically confirmed that Fox Marvel characters will appear in the sequel. That’s the only way to honor that universe of stories.

That said, the Deadpool 3 plot hasn’t leaked in full. And the good news is that Marvel can keep tweaking it, especially if the movie will be delayed. Also, I’ll point out another exciting thing about Deadpool 3 now that the WGA strike is over. Reynolds can finally improvise on the set once production starts. That was never an issue, but now you don’t have to worry about it.

As for Marvel, the studio will likely announce changes to the current MCU Phase 5 and 6 schedule once the actors resolve their strike.