Classic cartoon streamer Boomerang is shutting down, but it’s good news for Max subscribers

The end is nigh for a streaming service that you might not have even known about. This week, Warner Bros. Discovery started sending out emails to Boomerang subscribers to let them know that the classic cartoon streaming service is shutting down on September 30. The service made its debut in 2017 and offered subscriptions for $5.99 a month.

The email explained that customers paying for Boomerang will receive partial refunds based on the unused time left in their subscriptions. WBD also revealed that most of the classic animated shows and movies on Boomerang will move to Max.

“On Max, you can enjoy loads of Boomerang fan-favorites with Scooby, Bugs Bunny, Tom & Jerry and more!” Warner Bros. Discovery wrote in its email.

“While some Boomerang content may not be available, you’ll have access to Max’s full catalog of iconic series, hit movies, fresh originals, breaking news, and family favorites, including The Amazing World of Gumball, Teen Titans Go!, Lego Batman and more,” WBD added, failing to specify while titles wouldn’t make the switch between platforms.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

If you currently subscribe to Max’s ad-free tier, this will likely come as a pleasant surprise. WBD says Boomerang’s content will be added “with no change to your subscription price until further notice,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s a shame that an unknown number of classic cartoons will seemingly be impossible to watch for the foreseeable future once Boomerang shutters next month. It’s yet another blow to media preservation, but we hope WBD finds somewhere to put these shows.