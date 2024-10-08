Captain America 4 leak may have confirmed these Thunderbolts spoilers

We saw a big Captain America: Brave New World plot leak late last week, which is par for the course when it comes to new MCU movies. All MCU films except for Deadpool & Wolverine leaked in full, and it hasn’t been a problem for this longtime Marvel fan.

What’s interesting about the Captain America 4 leak is that several insiders have confirmed its authenticity. The movie comes out on February 14th, but we already have a pretty good idea of what Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Red Hulk (Harrison Ford) will be up to.

The Thunderbolts* plot hasn’t leaked in full, though we did see a few significant spoilers about two months ago. If the Brave New World plot leak is genuine, then the mid-August Thunderbolts* spoilers must also be true. That’s because there’s a big connection between the two movies that I’m about to explain.

On top of that, these leaks might also explain the chronology of events for these two MCU movies. Before you proceed with this text, know that massive spoilers will follow.

Bucky in Captain America 4

Captain America 4 will be a movie about Sam growing into the role of Captain America. He’ll have a new suit and supposedly start assembling a new Avengers team, though the plot leak says there’s hardly a team by the end of the movie.

However, I’ll remind you that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier already showed that Sam has a “team” in place. He and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) have become friends and partners, so Captain America 4 must also explain the evolution of this relationship.

Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Image source: Marvel Studios

Last week’s plot leak indicates that will happen, with Bucky getting a cameo in Brave New World:

As Joaquin Torres [Danny Ramirez] is in the hospital recovering, Bucky swings by to check on Sam, makes a speech, jokes about how it was written, then says he has a fundraiser to get to and nopes tf outta the movie

That’s all the Bucky we’re getting from Captain America 4 if this plot leak is accurate. But it hints that Bucky might trade his superhero days for a political career. This could explain why Bucky won’t be joining Sam for most of Brave New World. This isn’t another Falcon and the Winter Soldier story.

Bucky in Thunderbolts*

We do have plenty of Bucky in the Thunderbolts* trailer and teaser footage we have seen so far. That includes scenes where he’s all cleaned up, acting in some sort of political-like capacity. We also see Bucky washing his vibranium arm in the dishwasher before embracing the action side of things. The clips suggest Bucky will first attempt to hunt down the Thunderbolts and then join them.

While the clips Marvel released do not confirm Bucky is a politician, the mid-August Thunderbolts* spoilers did mention this tidbit:

Yelena eventually calls Red Guardian for backup, and he joins this newly founded team. Bucky on the other hand is now a congressman, but will also join the team in the third act of the movie and the 6 misfits who will be known as Thunderbolts (named after Yelena’s elementary school soccer team) will band together and find their purpose again as they’ll have to stop the volatile Void and take revenge against Val.

Bucky all dressed up in a Thunderbolts* teaser trailer. Image source: Marvel Studios

Again, if the Captain America 4 plot leak is accurate, then so is the Thunderbolts* leak. Bucky will become a Congressman before joining the Thunderbolts*. The paragraph above also explains the name of the Thunderbolts team and the film’s villains. Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) should be the bigger threat, even though Bob (Lewis Pullman) will technically be the extremely deadly one, especially as The Void.

I’ll also remind you that the same leak indicates that Val owns a new organization called OXE, which owns the Avengers Tower.

The chronology of events

Brave New World hits theaters before Thunderbolts*, but that’s not enough to establish the chronology of events. I explained before that the action in Captain America 4 and Thunderbolts* could happen around the same time. Thanks to the details regarding Bucky’s political career above, we no longer have to speculate.

Brave New World will precede the events in Thunderbolts* by quite a while. Bucky will seemingly be elected to Congress between the two movies.

Also, the MCU’s USA will have a new president by the time we watch Thunderbolts*. The Captain America 4 leak says President Ross will be placed under arrest at the Raft after becoming the Red Hulk. Why is this important? Well, it further tells us that Red Hulk will not be a part of the Thunderbolts team. This could have been a big surprise for the movie.

Are these the New Avengers? Image source: Marvel Studios

Finally, there’s also another interesting twist to consider. The Captain America 4 leak does disappoint when it comes to Avengers. We’re not getting a new team in Brave New World. It’s mostly going to be Sam and the new Falcon fighting the bad guys.

However, there’s a lot of speculation around the asterisk in the Thunderbolts* title. Someone might refer to the new team as Avengers at some point during the movie or at the end. That’s the current speculation. These misfits might save the world from a big threat, so that’s an apt name, especially with a recognized Avenger, Bucky, within the ranks.

While that’s speculation, the asterisk part should be something very cool. That’s what David Harbour teased recently.