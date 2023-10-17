BTS Yet to Come concert film is headed to Prime Video

Two months before Jin became the first member of BTS to begin his mandatory 18-month military service in December 2022 — thus putting the biggest music act in the world on hiatus, as all seven of its members cycle through the military — the group staged a concert in Busan that served as both a temporary farewell and a promise to come roaring back. Their October 2022 Yet to Come show, which drew 50,000 people and was part of Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid, shared the name of the lead single from Proof, BTS’ 2022 anthology album, and in an emotional message aimed directly at fans, the song promises that “the best moment is yet to come.”

While the song is about looking forward, though, BTS’ Army (the nickname given to the band’s die-hard international fanbase) will soon get a chance to revisit the past by reliving the Yet to Come concert, which is coming to Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service on November 9. “We are thrilled to partner with HYBE in welcoming BTS: Yet to Come to Prime Video,” said David Simonsen, director of Prime Video Southeast Asia (HYBE is BTS’ Seoul-based entertainment company).

“We know the popularity of high-quality Korean content worldwide, and we look forward to delighting consumers around the globe with BTS: Yet to Come. We are excited to see the concert movie and this genre find new audiences from different countries on Prime Video.”

The concert, which got a limited theatrical run earlier this year a la Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, drew some 50,000 people, was streamed live by 49 million viewers on the BTS fan platform Weverse, and included 19 performances of hit BTS tracks like Dynamite, Butter, and Mic Drop.

The Yet to Come concert film, meanwhile, will join other BTS streaming projects available to enjoy across a number of different platforms, including a brand-new BTS documentary (BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star) coming to Disney+ that’s rumored to be targeting a December launch. As for some of the other biggest and best BTS titles that are available to stream right now (which you can read more about at the link below), they include: