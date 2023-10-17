Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score

Anyone who happened to vist their local cinema over the weekend no doubt saw first-hand evidence of the entertainment juggernaut that is Taylor Swift, as millions of Swifties around the country flocked to screenings of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour — the singer’s documentary that perfectly captures the concert event of 2023. Directed by Sam Wrench, Swift’s Eras Tour movie was filmed over three nights in August during the singer’s concert run at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and it’s showing in theaters on weekends only through Nov. 5.

The film brought in some $96 million over its domestic opening weekend, a little short of some analysts’ enthusiastic predictions about the degree to which the Eras Tour movie would provide a major shot in the arm to struggling theaters (most of the estimates I saw predicted a $100 million+ opening weekend). The film nevertheless did its job, though, shattering a number of records on the strength of the fanbase’s fervent devotion to the singer — a devotion that’s also reflected in the Rotten Tomatoes scores for the Eras Tour movie.

The film, which clocks in just shy of three hours, has a 99% audience score, based on more than 1,000 verified fan ratings, while so many critics have been laudatory that the movie is also currently sitting on a perfect 100% critics’ score (based on 52 reviews).

“I took my daughters and they absolutely loved it,” one Rotten Tomatoes user raves. “From the very first note all the way to the ladt they were hooked. They got the concert experience without some of the rude people that go with it. Would definitely pay to see it again.” Adds another fan, via Rotten Tomatoes: “It brought me back to the concert. Best night ever. You can see so much up close. Taylor is amazing. Every song is just amazing. The cinema version is fantastic and I am just filled with so many endorphins.”

According to data from Box Office Mojo, a service of IMDb, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has grossed $128 million globally as of Oct. 16. The movie is also now ranked as having the #6 highest-grossing domestic opening weekend box office of 2023, according to IMDb data.