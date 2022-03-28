Bridgerton season 3 release date and plot: Here’s what we know so far

The Regency era is back on Netflix, dear reader, and the scandalous affairs that surrounded the Bridgertons this season are all everyone is talking about. The highly anticipated TV show is currently the most-watched show on Netflix. Many have binged Bridgerton season 2 and are already wondering when season 3 will arrive on Netflix. What sort of story Shonda Rhimes and the writers will tell come the next marriage season?

Before we can elaborate, you should know that Bridgerton spoilers might follow below. You shouldn’t burn for them if you haven’t seen the first two seasons.

How many more seasons of Bridgerton will there be?

Sixteen episodes are enough to tell two tumultuous courtship stories involving the Bridgerton siblings. In the first season, we had Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page). Then, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) was looking to marry in season two, with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) being the object of his obsession. Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews and Nicola Coughlan) reported on everything for the ton.

But that still leaves six Bridgerton siblings whose love stories have yet to be told on Netflix: Benedict, Colin, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth.

The Bridgertons were very particular with their child-naming scheme. As you might have observed, it’s in alphabetical order. The further down the line you go, the younger the Bridgerton offspring is.

But the love stories in the Netflix show might not follow that alphabetical order (after the first season). That’s the playbook that Quinn set in the books. The love stories go alphabetical after Daphne’s romance.

In theory, Netflix could dedicate a separate season to each character, assuming that subscribers continue binge-watching Bridgerton seasons 2, 3, and 4 as much as they did the first one. That’s because the story is based on Julia Quinn’s series of 8 Bridgerton books. Each one tells the love story of one of the siblings.

Daphne was the first to fall in love in season 1. Anthony follows in the current season. What will the third Bridgerton courtship story be about? Fans of the books might think they have the answer. But Shondaland is scheming a more nefarious plot, dear reader.

“There’s eight Bridgerton siblings, so we’re planning on following each one of the siblings’ romantic stories,” Rhimes told ET. But the producer said they’re considering changing the order of events. “We’re not necessarily going in order, but we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their stories.”

What we know for certain is that Netflix has renewed the show for two more seasons. Bridgerton season 3 is set to start filming this summer. Lady Whistledown said so herself (above).

Therefore, it’s too early to talk about a release date for the next chapter in the story. However, you shouldn’t expect to stream it sooner than 2023. Bridgerton season 1 premiered on Christmas 2020, and season 2 opened 15 months later, on March 25th.

What is Bridgerton season 3 about?

Rhimes said the writers “got a little bit creative, so we’re already hard at work writing Bridgerton season 3. That is already in progress, and you’ll see. Give it time.” But she did not reveal what Bridgerton sibling will be the focus of season 3. Apparently, that’s a big spoiler.

Bridgerton showrunner Chris Van Dusen echoed the sentiment that they want to tell eight different stories if Netflix will let them. “I can’t mention or talk about anything after this season, [but] it was always my goal to focus on a different Bridgerton sibling every season, and it’s no secret there are eight Bridgerton siblings,” he said. “In success, we will be on as long as Netflix will have us, but I would love to focus on every single one of those eight Bridgerton siblings and tell romance stories for all of them.”

He didn’t reveal who the main protagonist of season 3 will be, but he said that he loves Benedict’s (Luke Newton) love story. That’s not a confirmation that season 3 will explore that story. But Colin is one of the obvious choices. Van Dusen stressed that they’re flashing out all these characters in the shows, so they can then carry their own season.