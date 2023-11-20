Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iOS 18 iPhone 16 Amazon Gift Card Deals Connect AirPods Best Deals New on Netflix New on Hulu No Caller ID Free Streaming Apps
Home Entertainment TV Shows

Berlin on Netflix: Everything to know about the highly anticipated Money Heist prequel

By
Published Nov 20th, 2023 3:34PM EST
Berlin on Netflix
Image: Tamara Arranz/Netflix

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Of the 10 most-watched non-English TV shows of all time, the Spanish-language crime drama Money Heist accounts for three of the slots on that list. Individual seasons of a Netflix show can each be listed separately, which explains why 30% of that ranking is comprised of Money Heist seasons 3-5 — and it also helps explain why the streamer felt the need to launch a spinoff of the wildly popular series, with Berlin set to arrive a little over a month from now.

What it’s about: In the original Money Heist series, “The Professor” plans a daring heist of the Royal Mint of Spain. He’s the brains behind the plot, while “Berlin” executes it as the leader of a team of criminals all codenamed after cities.

In the new series, viewers will follow Berlin as he plans a daring heist of his own, one that entails stealing $44 million worth of jewels in Paris. He taps a team of savvy criminals including cybersecurity mastermind Keila; his close friend Damian; Cameron, a risk-taking loose cannon; weapons expert Bruce; and a locksmith named Roi.

Berlin on NetflixImage source: Tamara Arranz/Netflix

“It’s a trip through the golden age of the character, when he robbed around Europe crazy in love,” Money Heist creator Alex Pina said in a Netflix interview about Berlin, adding that the show also has a lighthearted side: “That’s the most surprising (thing), the comedy.” He thinks Pedro Alonso’s Berlin is definitely “going to make people laugh a lot.”

Why I’m excited: Berlin was a fan-favorite character in the original series, so I’m pretty excited about the potential of a Better Call Saul/Breaking Bad situation here. Better Call Saul did more or less than the same thing, taking an eccentric but well-liked Breaking Bad character and using a prequel to build an entire new story around him that served as a creative extension of the original series.

In Berlin, we’ll see the same happen with the Money Heist character, long before he finds out about his terminal diagnosis and before he starts taking hostages in the Royal Mint of Spain.

Who’s in it: The cast includes —

  • Pedro Alonso (Money Heist) as Berlin
  • Michelle Jenner (Isabel) as Keila
  • Tristán Ulloa (Fariña) as Damián
  • Begoña Vargas (Welcome to Eden) as Cameron
  • Julio Peña (Through My Window) as Roi
  • Joel Sánchez as Bruce

When will it be released: Berlin arrives on Netflix on Dec. 29. Check out a trailer for Berlin below.

Don’t Miss: Netflix Top 10: The most-watched shows in the world right now

This article talks about:

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News