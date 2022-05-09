Avatar: The Way of Water trailer brings us back to Pandora

Nearly two weeks after giving CinemaCon attendees a first look at the long-awaited sequel to Avatar, 20th Century Studios has shared the first trailer online. Avatar: The Way of Water is the first of several sequels that director James Cameron has planned for his 2009 smash hit. The trailer does not give much away in terms of the plot. But we do get to see some of the stunning visuals that made Avatar the biggest movie of all time.

Watch the trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water

Here’s the synopsis for the movie from 20th Century Studios: “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.”

James Cameron will direct the sequel and produce as well alongside long-time collaborator Jon Landau. Most of the original cast is returning as well, including Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, Sigourney Weaver as Dr. Grace Augustine, and Stephen Lang as Miles Quaritch. Joining the cast are Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and more. You can watch the first teaser trailer below:

When is the movie coming out?

Originally scheduled for December of 2021, Avatar: The Way of Water is now set to release on December 16th, 2022. James Cameron had previously announced that he would direct four sequels in all. The other three are slated to arrive every other year until 2028. As such, you can expect to see Avatar 3 in 2024, Avatar 4 in 2026, and Avatar 5 in 2028.

If you want to see the Avatar: The Way of Water trailer on an even bigger screen, it is currently playing in theaters before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It’s one more reason to see Marvel’s latest huge blockbuster after you read our review.