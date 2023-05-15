Avatar: The Way of Water starts streaming on Disney+ and Max on June 7th

In less than a month, one of the most successful sequels of all time hits streaming services. On Monday, Disney announced that Avatar: The Way of Water will start streaming on both Disney+ and Max (formerly HBO Max) on June 7th. The dual launch comes as a bit of a surprise, but it should be welcome news for subscribers who only pay for one service or the other.

Director James Cameron returned to the world of Avatar over a decade after the first movie’s release to record-breaking effect in 2022. Avatar: The Way of Water became the third highest-grossing movie of all time during its theatrical run, topped only by Avengers: Endgame and the original Avatar, which still holds the top spot after multiple re-releases.

Here’s the plot synopsis, as provided by 20th Century Studios:

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water launches the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. All of this against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na’vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures.

Since Disney now owns 20th Century Studios, its streaming release on Disney+ was inevitable, but the joint release on Max seems like a smart move for Warner Bros. Discovery. Max launches on May 23rd, replacing the current HBO Max app while integrating content from Discovery Plus. The combined streaming service will feature plenty of standout shows and movies, but adding Avatar: The Way of Water shortly after launch is sure to turn a few heads.

If you can’t wait that long, Avatar: The Way of Water is also available at digital retailers including Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and Movies Anywhere.