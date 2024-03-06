Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Netflix Dramas Apple TV+ Argylle Netflix Top 10 Spy Shows New on Disney+ New on Max New on Netfilx HBO Documentaries
Home Entertainment TV Shows

Avatar: The Last Airbender renewed for two more seasons on Netflix

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Mar 6th, 2024 10:42AM EST
Gordon Cormier as Aang in episode 101 of Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Image: Robert Falconer/Netflix

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Following a successful premiere that saw the series rise to the top spot on the Netflix TV charts, Avatar: The Last Airbender has now been renewed for seasons 2 and 3. The live-action remake will have a chance to adapt the full story of Avatar Aang from the revered Nickelodeon animated series, which also ended with its third season back in 2008.

Avatar: The Last Airbender follows the ascent of the latest Avatar, Aang (Gordon Cormier), as he learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, Air) and use his newfound powers to save the world from the wrathful Fire Nation. Along the way, Aang befriends the Southern Water Tribe members Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), two siblings who join Aang on his quest and explore the world alongside him on the back of his sky bison, Appa.

While the live-action remake has found an audience, viewers are mixed on how successfully it adapts the source material. The first season is currently sitting at 59% on Rotten Tomatoes and 7.4/10 on IMDb. Compare that to the cartoon, which has a stunning 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and sits in 7th place of all TV shows with 9.3/10 on IMDb.

Meeting the expectations of the original show’s fans — some of whom consider it to be one of the best TV shows ever made, animated or otherwise — was never going to be easy. You may also recall that the creators of the Nickelodeon series were initially in charge of this adaptation but ended up walking away over unexplained creative differences.

Nevertheless, this is excellent news for any fans of the adaptation who were understandably concerned that the series wouldn’t receive a proper ending. After all, Netflix has killed off plenty of shows after one season that were clearly set up for more, including 1899, Lockwood & Co., I Am Not Okay With This, and most recently, The Brothers Sun.

Don’t Miss: 5 exciting fantasy shows to watch on Netflix after Avatar: The Last Airbender

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News