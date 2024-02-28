5 exciting fantasy shows to watch on Netflix after Avatar: The Last Airbender

Following years of anticipation, Netflix finally released its live-action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender on February 22. The reaction has been somewhat mixed, with some reviews praising the cast and the action, while others were disappointed with the lack of levity and rushed pacing. Nevertheless, it is the biggest show on Netflix right now by a wide margin, and if you are one of the many subscribers who watched it, you might be in the mood for more fantasy TV.

Thankfully, Netflix has plenty of excellent fantasy adventure series beyond Avatar, so if you are looking for something similar to watch, here are our top suggestions.

Katara, Aang, and Sokka in Avatar: The Last Airbender. Image source: Nickelodeon

We’d be remiss if we did not suggest the OG Avatar, which aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008. Many consider Avatar: The Last Airbender to be one of the best American cartoons ever made, so if you aren’t patient enough to wait for the second season of the live-action rendition, you can binge the animated series right now to see the whole story.

Korra in The Legend of Korra. Image source: Nickelodeon

We don’t know if the live-action series will ever make it quite this far, but there was an animated sequel series to Avatar: The Last Airbender called The Legend of Korra that picked up 70 years after the events of the original. The TV series follows Korra, a rebellious young woman from the Southern Water Tribe who is also the successor and reincarnation of Avatar Aang. After binge-watching Avatar, this should be next in your queue.

The Dragon Prince is streaming on Netflix. Image source: Netflix

If you’re looking for something in a similar vein to Avatar, you honestly can’t do much better than the Netflix original series The Dragon Prince. Co-created by Avatar head writer and co-executive producer Aaron Ehasz, this animated fantasy series takes place in Xadia, where dragons, elves, and humans once peacefully coexisted before humans started practicing dark magic.

Taz Skylar as Sanji, Mackenyu Arata as Roronoa Zoro, Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, and Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp in “One Piece.” Image source: Netflix

If you enjoyed Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender and didn’t dislike the pacing, you should probably give One Piece a try as well. This might be Netflix’s most successful live-action remake to date, bringing the world of the beloved manga and anime series about Luffy and his pirate crew to life with an energetic cast and thrilling set pieces.

Naledi Murray as Wendy, Ravi Narayan as Earl Elephant, Christian Convery as Gus, and Amie Donald as Maya Monkey in Sweet Tooth. Image source: Netflix

Many of the best fantasy TV shows are animated, but Sweet Tooth is a notable exception. This fantasy drama is based on the comic of the same name about a half-deer boy named Gus who lives in a world where a virus killed a majority of the human population. After his father dies, he leaves his home in search of his missing mother.