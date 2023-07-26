Apple’s new Invasion trailer asks if we should just nuke all the aliens

Communicate with them! No, nuke them all!

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Those seem to be the two sides forming in the first trailer for the second season of Invasion, Apple’s sci-fi drama series about what might happen if aliens invaded Earth. The second season of the series, which kicks off in August, continues to tell the story of an alien invasion from the perspective of multiple characters.

You can check out the official trailer for season two of Invasion below:

What is season two of Invasion about?

The second season of the series takes place “just months” after aliens first invaded Earth and shows us what it would be like to go to war with the invading force.

The action-packed second season of “Invasion” picks up just months later with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against the humans. The trailer gives a suspenseful sneak peek into the new season, as aliens and destruction abound, answers are relentlessly pursued and the fight for the world’s survival continues.

The series brings back stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland, and Tara Moayedi. Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor, and Naian González Norvind will join the cast for season two.

I’ll be honest — I puttered out about halfway through season one of this series. However, after seeing the trailer for season two, I think I’ll go back and give this one another shot. The story seems to be getting even bigger and the action sequences look pretty epic. Apple may have pulled me back in.

Invasion will premiere the first episode of its ten-episode second season on Apple TV+ on August 23rd. Each additional episode will premiere weekly, every Wednesday through October 25, 2023. If you want to watch the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.