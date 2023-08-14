Apple TV+ is making two documentary series about Lionel Messi

Apple seems to be all-in on Lionel Messi — so much so that the company is looking to expand content about the footballer outside of MLS Season Pass.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

In a press release, Apple TV+ announced that it landed a new documentary series about Messi that will go behind the scenes of the superstar’s move to Major League Soccer. Apple says that the documentary will be told over six episodes and will be produced by SMUGGLER Entertainment.

Now, with unprecedented access to Messi and his new Inter Miami CF family, this series takes viewers behind-the-scenes as the greatest player to ever step on the pitch attempts to lead his new team to a Leagues Cup title and beyond. From selling out record crowds across America at breakneck speed, to his incredible last-minute game-winning goal in his very first match, to moments with Messi and his Inter Miami CF teammates, the series chronicles Messi’s immersion in America, the remarkable journey and transformation of Inter Miami CF, and most significantly, the impact he is currently having on soccer in North America as “Messi Mania” crisscrosses the continent.

In a statement, Lionel Messi said: “I couldn’t be happier coming to Miami and joining such an amazing group of people and organization. I’m joining with the desire to compete, win and help the club continue to grow. I also think we’re going to really enjoy ourselves, have a good time and that very special things are going to happen.”

The documentary series will be executive produced by Emmy Award winner Tim Pastore (Free Solo, Jane), Emmy and Tony Award winners Patrick Milling Smith and Brian Carmody, and Emmy Award winner Matt Renner (Free Solo, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth).

This is actually the second documentary series about Messi in the works for Apple TV+. Back in June, the company announced a four-part documentary series (also from SMUGGLER Entertainment) about Messi’s five FIFA World Cup appearances.

I’ve really enjoyed watching Messi play in MLS, and the move is such a major one, that I’ll definitely be tuning in to watch the documentary series when it comes out. Apple has been on a tear with solid sports documentaries lately (Underrated covering Stephen Curry being the latest), so I expect many more after the Messi one.