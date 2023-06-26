Click to Skip Ad
There’s nothing underrated about the trailer for the Stephen Curry documentary

Published Jun 26th, 2023 12:35PM EDT
Stephen Curry: Underrated key art
Image: Apple

I’m always up for a good sports documentary and the trailer for Stephen Curry’s has me stoked for July 21st.

Today, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for Stephen Curry: Underrated, which will premiere on the streaming service on Friday, July 21st. The documentary, which covers the career of the superstar athlete, comes from A24 and from Emmy-winning filmmaker Peter Nicks, known for The Waiting Room, The Force, and Homeroom.

Check out the official trailer for the documentary film on YouTube below:

What will Stephen Curry: Underrated be about?

The documentary film will cover the career of Curry — from back when he was in a Division I college — all of the way through his fourth NBA title.

The remarkable coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball: Stephen Curry. This feature documentary — blending intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage and on camera interviews — documents Curry’s rise from an undersized college player at a small town Division I college to a four-time NBA champion, building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world.

“Stephen Curry: Underrated” is produced by Peter Nicks, Ryan Coogler, Erick Peyton, Sean Havey, Ben Cotner and Marissa Torres Ericson. Emily Osborne, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler are executive producers.

I just finished watching The Last Dance, the documentary series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, for about the fourth time, so I’ve obviously been in need of a new sports documentary to watch. After watching the trailer for this, I think I’ve found my next one.

Stephen Curry: Underrated will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 21, 2023. If you want to watch the film in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.

Joe Wituschek Tech News Contributor

Joe Wituschek is a Tech News Contributor for BGR.

With expertise in tech that spans over 10 years, Joe covers the technology industry's breaking news, opinion pieces and reviews.

