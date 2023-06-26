There’s nothing underrated about the trailer for the Stephen Curry documentary

I’m always up for a good sports documentary and the trailer for Stephen Curry’s has me stoked for July 21st.

Today, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for Stephen Curry: Underrated, which will premiere on the streaming service on Friday, July 21st. The documentary, which covers the career of the superstar athlete, comes from A24 and from Emmy-winning filmmaker Peter Nicks, known for The Waiting Room, The Force, and Homeroom.

Check out the official trailer for the documentary film on YouTube below:

What will Stephen Curry: Underrated be about?

The documentary film will cover the career of Curry — from back when he was in a Division I college — all of the way through his fourth NBA title.

The remarkable coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball: Stephen Curry. This feature documentary — blending intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage and on camera interviews — documents Curry’s rise from an undersized college player at a small town Division I college to a four-time NBA champion, building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world. “Stephen Curry: Underrated” is produced by Peter Nicks, Ryan Coogler, Erick Peyton, Sean Havey, Ben Cotner and Marissa Torres Ericson. Emily Osborne, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler are executive producers.

I just finished watching The Last Dance, the documentary series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, for about the fourth time, so I’ve obviously been in need of a new sports documentary to watch. After watching the trailer for this, I think I’ve found my next one.

Stephen Curry: Underrated will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 21, 2023. If you want to watch the film in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.