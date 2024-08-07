Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Hillbilly Elegy Feel Good Shows New on Netfilx Netflix Top 10 Best New Shows To Stream Good Netflix Series Spy Shows New on Disney+
Home Entertainment Movies

Apple TV+ has done it again – its newest star-studded movie is drawing widespread ridicule

By
Published Aug 7th, 2024 4:19PM EDT
The Instigators on Apple TV+
Image: Apple

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

I seriously love Apple TV+. I feel I need to make that clear from the get-go. Compared to, say, Netflix, I’m of the belief that I get much more value from Apple’s streamer, in terms of the size of the library relative to the content that I enjoy, compared to Netflix where I feel like I’m paying for something I barely use — except for the few needles I find in the impossibly large content haystack. Having said that, though, it gives me no joy to see Apple TV+ back in a familiar place, where it’s once again drawing ridicule on account of another splashy new movie release that has a star-studded cast, the elements of which once again just don’t come together.

That’s the consensus, at any rate, ahead of Apple’s release this weekend of its latest feature film, The Instigators, starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck.

As with one movie after another for quite a while now from the streamer, The Instigators on paper looks like it has everything to be a winner. A great director (The Bourne Identity’s Doug Limon), plus a bankable cast in the form of Damon and Affleck — as well as a fun plot that calls for the robbery of a corrupt politician. And, yet, somehow it’s another example of an Apple TV+ movie coming up short. In other words, a repeat of other recent Apple feature films like Napoleon and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Based on 77 reviews so far, The Instigators already has an abysmal 43% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its Aug. 9 Apple TV+ release date. Those early takes have panned the movie as everything from “flat” to “disjointed” and largely “uninspired,” while a Washington Post reviewer was particularly cutting: “It’s 101 minutes of talented people struggling to make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear and coming up with a Filene’s Basement handbag.”

Regular viewers who caught early cinema screenings haven’t been much kinder. The Instigators has a nearly-as-low 50% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing, with one reviewer who awarded The Instigators 0.5/5 stars opining on the review aggregation site that the “plot was ridiculous and implausible, script was terrible and the language was foul — constant f-bombs.”

As for what the movie is about, Apple summarizes it thus: “Rory (Matt Damon) and Cobby (Casey Affleck) are reluctant partners: A desperate father and an ex-con thrown together to pull off a robbery of the ill-gained earnings of a corrupt politician.

“But when the heist goes wrong, the two find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos, pursued not only by police, but also backwards bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses. Completely out of their depth, they convince Rory’s therapist (Hong Chau) to join their riotous getaway through the city, where they must put aside their differences and work together to evade capture — or worse.”

The Instigators on Apple TV+
Hong Chau, Casey Affleck, and Matt Damon in “The Instigators.” Image source: Apple

Lest this seem overly critical of Apple’s platform — which, again, I remain a subscriber and fan of — it’s at this point that I should stress one very important fact: Apple TV+’s problems with movies are not specific to its own service. Netflix, for example, swapped out its film chief a few months ago as part of a broader rethink of its own movie strategy, which has included one dud of a release after another. Is there something about trying to repackage the movie experience into a small-screen format that gets lost in translation? Maybe.

But another thing that would be unfair to Apple TV+ would be to imply that it has no quality movies at all. On the contrary, while The Instigators looks like another L for Apple TV+, don’t listen to anyone who tells you that its movies are all bad (although some, like Argylle, are very, very bad indeed). In my opinion, the streamer’s excellent movie fare includes:

Meanwhile, check out a trailer for The Instigators below.
Don’t Miss: The best Apple TV+ shows to watch right now

This article talks about:

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News