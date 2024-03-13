App Store previews exclusive clip of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, but the whole thing is already on YouTube

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is coming to Disney+ on March 14. To tease this concert film, the App Store is now previewing an exclusive clip of the song “Cardigan.”

If you open the App Store right now, you’ll likely see a poster highlighting this exclusive Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour clip. It reads:

From stadiums to movie theaters, Taylor Swift’s concert extravaganza has been one of the hottest tickets in the world, and now—finally!—you’ll be able to experience Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) over and over at home. Her concert film on Disney+, presented for the first time in its entirety, includes a previously unseen performance of “cardigan,” from her Grammy Award–winning album folklore, and four additional acoustic songs.

This is the first time Taylor Swift’s latest concert is available on a streaming platform. Previously, Apple customers could rent it for $19,89, but this option has now been removed since the artist is partnering with Disney.

The extended version of The Eras Tour will be available for Disney+ users starting March 16 at 6 pm PT. More interestingly, if you’re a true Taylor Swift fan, you might have noticed that the concert film is already available on YouTube for free.

Over the past few days, several users uploaded the SoFi presentation on YouTube. So far, it seems the streaming app isn’t blocking users from uploading what would likely be exclusive content on Disney.

In addition, several people shared the audio files of this presentation on social media, a ripped-off version of the movie with chapters, subtitles, and more. Still, it’s likely that these versions will soon vanish from YouTube and other social media apps when the concert film debuts on Disney+ tomorrow.

The exclusive Taylor Swift clip performing Cardigan is available on the App Store here.