Anxiety is making itself comfortable in Pixar’s Inside Out 2 teaser trailer

Anxiety comes for all of us at some point in our lives, but probably not more than when we turn into dreaded teenagers. It seems that Riley is going to deal with the same struggles when anxiety moves into her head and starts causing havoc with the other emotions in Inside Out 2.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Today, Disney and Pixar released the official teaser trailer for Inside Out 2. The animated film, which will tell the story of the new range of emotions that Riley will go through as she turns into a teenager, will premiere in theaters in June 2024.

You can check out the official teaser trailer for Inside Out 2 on YouTube below:

What is Inside Out 2 about?

Inside Out 2 will introduce a new voice inside Riley’s head. In addition to Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, Anxiety — as well as a range of other emotions — are moving into her head. Director Kelsey Mann said “Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she’s not really the type to take a back seat. That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds.”

Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.

Maya Hawke, who will be playing the new character of Anxiety, will be joined by Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust. The film is directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen.

Watching the teaser trailer for Inside Out 2 makes me want to go back and watch the first film again. It also makes me want to watch Elemental again, Pixar’s sole film from 2023. According to Disney CEO Bog Iger in the company’s most recent earnings call, that film has already made more than $500 million, so Pixar seems to be doing just fine.

Inside Out 2 will premiere in theaters in June 2024, but we don’t have an actual release date just yet. If you want to watch the film in the best quality possible when it eventually comes to Disney+, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.