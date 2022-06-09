Amazing Ms. Marvel cameo accidentally leaked by Marvel itself

Ms. Marvel episode 1 is streaming on Disney Plus right now, and the show is off to a great start. The first episode is filled with amazing Avengers cameos, which is something the trailers already teased. Episode 1 also comes with a post-credits scene at the end, just as a leak claimed a few days ago. But the best thing happens after the post-credits scene, where a big Ms. Marvel cameo leaked.

This is easily the biggest Ms. Marvel spoiler so far, one that you might not be able to escape. Regardless of whether or not you read what follows below, you might see the spoiler accidentally. But this is your chance to try to prevent an early reveal.

If there’s one thing that Ms. Marvel makes clear from the get-go, it’s that we’re looking at an MCU show. After what happened with Moon Knight, where there are almost no clear connections to the MCU, there’s no question that Ms. Marvel is deeply entrenched in Marvel’s cinematic universe.

But then again, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a huge Avengers fan. She becomes Ms. Marvel because she loves the Avengers so much, especially Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). That’s why we had all those amazing Easter eggs in episode 1. You can’t tell the story without them.

That said, Avengers Easter eggs that deal mostly with what happened in Endgame aren’t enough. We’ll need some sort of cameos that will help Marvel link Ms. Marvel to the rest of the MCU. After all, this superhero should join the Avengers team in some capacity. And she should appear in the Captain Marvel sequel next year, alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris.

The big Ms. Marvel cameo

An MCU fan who sat through the entire Ms. Marvel credits as they rolled spotted the following detail:

soooo did anyone notice this in the #MsMarvel credits or am i seeing things pic.twitter.com/oAGNvKizDs — nads ♡ (@filmsfataIe) June 8, 2022

Specifically, we’re looking at a certain Chris Milone from the Ms. Marvel makeup department who is the makeup artist to Ms. Steinfeld. That’s a name that MCU fans are well aware of, but she didn’t actually appear in the episode.

Ms. Steinfeld received terrific reviews for playing Kate Bishop in Hawkeye. She’s easily one of the breakout stars of Phase 4 and a candidate for any future Avengers / New Avengers / Young Avengers team-up.

The image above is genuine, and you can see for yourself on Disney Plus. But as we said, Kate Bishop doesn’t appear anywhere in Ms. Marvel episode 1. So we have no idea when she’ll appear on the TV show. But the credit implies we’ll definitely see her soon.

And it so happens that the same Chris Milone, credited as Christopher Milone on IMDb, worked with the actress on Hawkeye. Interestingly, there’s no mention of Milone on the IMDB page for Ms. Marvel.

But, again, the image above comes straight from the Ms. Marvel episode 1 credits. It’s not from IMDb or any other sort of database that people can fake. That means the Kate Bishop cameo is definitely confirmed.

It’ll be interesting to see if Marvel corrects the credits to remove the Steinfeld cameo reveal. But one thing is certain, many fans will pay even closer attention to MCU credits from now on, especially credits for Disney Plus TV shows.

